Valorant update 2.06 patch notes adjust Viper and Yoru

The patch notes for Valorant update 2.06 address Viper, Yoru, the Bucky, and more.
Riot Games has issued update 2.06 for Valorant, the free-to-play tactical shooter. This patch addresses Agents, weapons, game modes, as well as some smaller fixes. Let’s see what’s new with the Valorant update 2.06 patch notes.
Valorant update 2.06 patch notes
Agent updates
Viper
Toxin (passive)
- Enemies that cross through Viper's Poison Cloud, Toxic Screen, or Viper's Pit are
instantly inflicted with at least 50 decay. Their decay level increases the longer they
remain in contact with toxin.
- While in cloud, Decay over time decreased 15 >>> 10
- When out of Viper’s cloud, delay before health regen decreased 2.5 >>> 1.5
Poison Cloud (Q)
- Can now immediately be redeployed when picked up, but grants a temporary charge
instead of a permanent charge
- If active when Viper dies, Poison Cloud now remains up for an additional 2 seconds, or
until Viper runs out of fuel.
- Pickup distance increased 200 >>> 400
Toxic Screen (E)
- If active when Viper dies, Toxic Screen now remains up for an additional 2 seconds
before deactivating
- Full blind distance from the wall increased to better match the blind distance from the
edge of smokes
Snakebite (C)
- Equip time decreased 1.1 >>> .8
Practice Tools
- In custom games with cheats and infinite abilities enabled, Viper can hold down
“activate” on Poison Cloud and Toxic Screen to recall them
- In custom games with cheats and infinite abilities enabled, Poison Cloud’s landing
location is shown on the minimap while equipped
Yoru
Blindside (Q)
- Flash activation time decreased 0.8>>> 0.6 seconds
- Flash duration increased from 1.1>>>1.5
Gatecrash (E)
- Gatecrash is no longer refreshed on kills and is instead replenished every 35 seconds
- Lifetime of the Gatecrash fragment increased 20 seconds >>> 30 seconds
- The range at which the Gatecrash fragment is revealed from stealth decreased 7m >>>
4m
- Visuals for visibility range added to the moving fragment
Dimensional Drift (X)
- Ult Points reduced 7 >>> 6
- Yoru can now reactivate Gatecrash while in Dimensional Drift
Killjoy
Nanoswarm (C)
- Killjoy can now pick up deployed Nanoswarm grenades during the buy phase to get the
charge back.
Weapon updates
Bucky
- Primary fire (left-click) bullet spread decreased 3.4 >>> 2.6
- Decreased spread on Alt-fire (right-click) 3.4 >>> 2.0
- Updated damage curve for both primary and alt-fire
- 0m–8m is 20dmg per pellet
8m–12m is 12dmg per pellet
Beyond 12m is 9dmg per pellet
- Reduced amount of pellets in a right click shot from 15 >>> 5
Game modes updates
Escalation
Abilities
- Raze’s Showstopper now comes with two Blast Pack Charges which refill when
you touch the ground. Practice those boosts!
- Snowball Launcher now comes with Skates—the increased mobility should give you
an edge against the generally more lethal weapons.
- Big Knife now comes with one Tailwind (Jett Dash) charge which refills on kill.
Close all the gaps!
- Loadout variations will be a bit of a surprise, and they’ll show up rarely. Let us know
which ones you like!
Competitive updates
- You can now view a person's career from the in-game Leaderboard.
- If you are on the the Leaderboard, but don’t want to give away who you are, you
can leverage the in-client toggle to label yourself a ‘Secret Agent.’
That does it for the Valorant update 2.06 patch notes, which go live today, as shared by Riot Games. For more on the tactical FPS, visit the Valorant topic page on Shacknews.
