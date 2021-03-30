New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendar
Valorant update 2.06 patch notes adjust Viper and Yoru

The patch notes for Valorant update 2.06 address Viper, Yoru, the Bucky, and more.
Donovan Erskine
Riot Games has issued update 2.06 for Valorant, the free-to-play tactical shooter. This patch addresses Agents, weapons, game modes, as well as some smaller fixes. Let’s see what’s new with the Valorant update 2.06 patch notes.

Valorant update 2.06 patch notes

Agent updates

Viper

Toxin (passive)

  • Enemies that cross through Viper's Poison Cloud, Toxic Screen, or Viper's Pit are
    instantly inflicted with at least 50 decay. Their decay level increases the longer they
    remain in contact with toxin.
  • While in cloud, Decay over time decreased 15 >>> 10
  • When out of Viper’s cloud, delay before health regen decreased 2.5 >>> 1.5
    Poison Cloud (Q)
  • Can now immediately be redeployed when picked up, but grants a temporary charge
    instead of a permanent charge
  • If active when Viper dies, Poison Cloud now remains up for an additional 2 seconds, or
    until Viper runs out of fuel.
  • Pickup distance increased 200 >>> 400

Toxic Screen (E)

  • If active when Viper dies, Toxic Screen now remains up for an additional 2 seconds
    before deactivating
  • Full blind distance from the wall increased to better match the blind distance from the
    edge of smokes

Snakebite (C)

  • Equip time decreased 1.1 >>> .8
    Practice Tools
  • In custom games with cheats and infinite abilities enabled, Viper can hold down
    “activate” on Poison Cloud and Toxic Screen to recall them
  • In custom games with cheats and infinite abilities enabled, Poison Cloud’s landing
    location is shown on the minimap while equipped

Yoru

Blindside (Q)

  • Flash activation time decreased 0.8>>> 0.6 seconds
  • Flash duration increased from 1.1>>>1.5

Gatecrash (E)

  • Gatecrash is no longer refreshed on kills and is instead replenished every 35 seconds
  • Lifetime of the Gatecrash fragment increased 20 seconds >>> 30 seconds
  • The range at which the Gatecrash fragment is revealed from stealth decreased 7m >>>
    4m
  • Visuals for visibility range added to the moving fragment

Dimensional Drift (X)

  • Ult Points reduced 7 >>> 6
  • Yoru can now reactivate Gatecrash while in Dimensional Drift

Killjoy

Nanoswarm (C)

  • Killjoy can now pick up deployed Nanoswarm grenades during the buy phase to get the
    charge back.

Weapon updates

Bucky

  • Primary fire (left-click) bullet spread decreased 3.4 >>> 2.6
  • Decreased spread on Alt-fire (right-click) 3.4 >>> 2.0
  • Updated damage curve for both primary and alt-fire
  • 0m–8m is 20dmg per pellet
    8m–12m is 12dmg per pellet
    Beyond 12m is 9dmg per pellet
  • Reduced amount of pellets in a right click shot from 15 >>> 5

Game modes updates

Escalation

Abilities

  • Raze’s Showstopper now comes with two Blast Pack Charges which refill when
    you touch the ground. Practice those boosts!
  • Snowball Launcher now comes with Skates—the increased mobility should give you
    an edge against the generally more lethal weapons.
  • Big Knife now comes with one Tailwind (Jett Dash) charge which refills on kill.
    Close all the gaps!
  • Loadout variations will be a bit of a surprise, and they’ll show up rarely. Let us know
    which ones you like!

Competitive updates

  • You can now view a person's career from the in-game Leaderboard.
  • If you are on the the Leaderboard, but don’t want to give away who you are, you
    can leverage the in-client toggle to label yourself a ‘Secret Agent.’

That does it for the Valorant update 2.06 patch notes, which go live today, as shared by Riot Games. For more on the tactical FPS, visit the Valorant topic page on Shacknews.

