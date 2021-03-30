Super Nintendo World attractions can be played solo or with a team The Super Nintendo World theme park is full of minigames for attendees to complete.

One of the many exciting events that fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic was the grand opening of Super Nintendo World, the theme park at Universal Japan. After several delays, the park has finally been opened to the public. As fans started to explore everything Nintendo and Universal had to offer, we learned plenty of new details about Super Nintendo World. This includes the fact that a number of the various activities scattered around the park can be completed either individually or with a group.

YouTuber Paolo fromTOKYO visited Super Nintendo World, documenting the experience with a video posted to his YouTube channel. In the video, we see the different areas of the park, as well as all of the games that attendees can play. Using the Power-Up Band, attendees can interact with objects and minigames in the park. Most of these challenges can be done either solo, or with a team.

In the video, we see Paolo take on a challenge in which he needs to turn off all of the alarm clocks before the Piranha Plant wakes up. After using the Power-Up band to start the challenge, he has to dash through and complete the objective before time runs out.

After this we see that there’s actually screens that will track your team progress throughout the park. The team you’re on is tied to the Power-Up band you decide to purchase upon entering the park. Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi are a handful of the teams we see featured.

Super Nintendo World is finally open at Universal Japan. As for the rest of the world, we’ve still got over a year until more parks are open and ready to go. Stick with us here at Shacknews for future updates on Super Nintendo World.