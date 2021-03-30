Super Mario 3D All-Stars sales jumped 276% in UK charts during its last available week It would seem that players are panicking about getting their hands on Super Mario 3D All-Stars before it's gone for good from the Nintendo Switch eShop.

It won’t be long before Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary content comes to a strange and unfortunate end and several products become unplayable or unpurchasable. Such is the case with Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which is set to be removed from the Nintendo eShop at the end of this March. With the deadline fast approaching, it seems as though players are flocking to get their hands on a copy before the deadline hits. Super Mario 3D All-Stars purchases skyrocketed by around 276% according to UK sales charts.

The recent massive uptick in Super Mario 3D All-Stars appeared in a recent UK Top Ten sales listing, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz. According to the listing Super Mario 3D All-Stars went up about 276%, including by more than two-and-a-half its regular rate of sales week to week. Where Super Mario 3D All-Stars was a 9th place in the Top Ten bestselling UK games, it jumped to a number 2 spot this week. It was beaten only by Monster Hunter Rise, which sold over 4 million copies globally in its opening weekend.

It would appear that the final days of Super Mario 3D All-Stars on the eShop have players scrambling to pick up a copy before it's gone.

No doubt, Super Mario 3D All-Stars sudden surge in sales is driven by Nintendo’s strange limitation on digital availability of the game, promising that Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop at the end of the month. It doesn’t seem to make a difference that Nintendo also recently confirmed that physical copies and digital retail codes for the game will still work after it is removed from the shop. The possibility of it leaving the market has last minute buyers scrambling to get their hands on a copy.

It will be interesting to see what Nintendo’s plans are after March 31 hits and Super Mario 35 and Super Mario 3D All-Stars supposed leaves the shop for good, but we’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, if you’ve been waiting to pick up 3D All-Stars, time is almost up. Be sure to check out our review of the bundle and pick up the game if you’re going to before it leaves the shop tomorrow.