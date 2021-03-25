Super Mario 3D All-Stars retail codes will still be redeemable in the eShop after April If you've been sitting on a code for Super Mario 3D All-Stars, you don't have to worry about it becoming unusable when the game is digitally delisted at the end of March.

As we get closer and closer to the time in which several Super Mario 35th Anniversary products will be removed from purchase or play on Nintendo Switch, so too are concerns left as to what happens to various ways to get our hands on these games. Such is the case with retail codes that users can redeem for a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Concern was in the air as to whether or not these codes would become unusable after the game was delisted from the Switch eShop, but Nintendo says that’s not the case. Super Mario 3D All-Stars retail codes will still be usable in the eShop after the digital product is delisted.

This information was revealed by Nintendo of Japan in a recent report from Video Games Chronicle shared on March 25, 2021. According to VGC, Nintendo Japan’s HQ confirmed that download codes for Super Mario 3D All-Stars would still work in the Nintendo Switch eShop after March 31 and April when the game bundle is officially delisted for purchase from the shop. Like physical copies of the game, the cards will still be usable if one wishes to obtain Super Mario 3D All-Stars via that method.

This should come as a relief to Western retailers who might be sitting on digital code cards for Super Mario 3D All-Stars or other situations in which a code for the game must be redeemed. With Super Mario 3D All-Stars and other games like Super Mario 35 leaving the eShop on March 31, it would be highly concerning if those digital codes simply stopped working. Nonetheless, these various Super Mario 35th anniversary products are still on their way out and won’t be available through purely digital purchase or play for long.

It may not be the best way to play some of these games if you check our review, but if one was going to make a purchase of a digital Super Mario 3D All-Stars copy through the Nintendo eShop, they should do it soon. Otherwise, getting your hands on a code card seems to be your best bet for a purely digital copy after March 31.