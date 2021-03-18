Nintendo reminds fans that Super Mario 3D All-Stars leaves eShop at end of March Players who own the digital version will be able to play and even redownload it if deleted, but Super Mario 3D All-Stars still won't be purchasable in the eShop after March 31.

We’re coming up on the supposed end of the Super Mario 35th anniversary period, as charted by Nintendo. At the end of this month, a few Mario products are slated to be sunset from online service and the eShop. Among them is Super Mario 3D All-Stars - a fact that Nintendo reiterated with a new page on its website confirming that the collection of games is leaving the Nintendo eShop at the end of March.

This was always a curious part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary announcements. Nintendo revealed details from the very get-go that the game would be available for purchase for a limited time, but the website goes on to blatantly confirm that the digital version of Super Mario 3D All-Stars is being taken off the eShop after March 31. Don’t worry if you already have the game. Your copy will remain playable and even if you delete it, you’ll still have access to redownload it to your library.

The Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection isn't a perfect return of the classics, but it's still a lot of good Mario games in one place that won't be around on the eShop for much longer.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars isn’t the only Mario title getting sunset in one way or another in the near future. March 31 also marks the end of the line for Super Mario 35, for which Nintendo has put up a seemingly final upcoming event for the game. Moreover, Super Mario Maker 2 is seemingly getting the last of its Ninji Speedrun events pretty shortly. It’s unclear exactly why Nintendo is sunsetting so much Mario content or what it has up its sleeves in regards to the franchise after March 31 at this time.

Nonetheless, Super Mario 3D All-Stars is an interesting collection of classic games, albeit not a perfect return of them. If you’re feeling nostalgic and want to return to the likes of Super Mario 64, Sunshine, or Galaxy, be sure to snap up 3D All-Stars before it gets away for good.