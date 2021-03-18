New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo reminds fans that Super Mario 3D All-Stars leaves eShop at end of March

Players who own the digital version will be able to play and even redownload it if deleted, but Super Mario 3D All-Stars still won't be purchasable in the eShop after March 31.
TJ Denzer
4

We’re coming up on the supposed end of the Super Mario 35th anniversary period, as charted by Nintendo. At the end of this month, a few Mario products are slated to be sunset from online service and the eShop. Among them is Super Mario 3D All-Stars - a fact that Nintendo reiterated with a new page on its website confirming that the collection of games is leaving the Nintendo eShop at the end of March.

This was always a curious part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary announcements. Nintendo revealed details from the very get-go that the game would be available for purchase for a limited time, but the website goes on to blatantly confirm that the digital version of Super Mario 3D All-Stars is being taken off the eShop after March 31. Don’t worry if you already have the game. Your copy will remain playable and even if you delete it, you’ll still have access to redownload it to your library.

The Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection isn't a perfect return of the classics, but it's still a lot of good Mario games in one place that won't be around on the eShop for much longer.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars isn’t the only Mario title getting sunset in one way or another in the near future. March 31 also marks the end of the line for Super Mario 35, for which Nintendo has put up a seemingly final upcoming event for the game. Moreover, Super Mario Maker 2 is seemingly getting the last of its Ninji Speedrun events pretty shortly. It’s unclear exactly why Nintendo is sunsetting so much Mario content or what it has up its sleeves in regards to the franchise after March 31 at this time.

Nonetheless, Super Mario 3D All-Stars is an interesting collection of classic games, albeit not a perfect return of them. If you’re feeling nostalgic and want to return to the likes of Super Mario 64, Sunshine, or Galaxy, be sure to snap up 3D All-Stars before it gets away for good.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
  Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 18, 2021 8:15 AM

    ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 18, 2021 8:15 AM

      I keep wondering if the individual games will just wind up on the eStore, or if they'll actually pull the plug on them forever. Either of those wouldn't surprise me.

      Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 18, 2021 8:35 AM

        I have GBA games on my 3DS that they never made available via anything but the ambassador program, so yeah, no surprise either way.

      smegula legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 18, 2021 9:11 AM

        step 1 What is the dumbest thing Nintendo could do online ?
        step 2 Nintendo does this thing

        Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 18, 2021 9:30 AM

          step 3 What's the next dumbest thing Nintendo could do?

    theWhite legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 18, 2021 8:53 AM

      Fuck you Nintendo with your bullshit tactics. Make games, sell games. It's not fucking complicated

