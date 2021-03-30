Summer Games Done Quick returns this July The speedrunning charity stream will once again be held entirely online this Summer.

Games Done Quick has not only been a wildly entertaining event to follow over the last several years, but it’s also been an incredible force for good. With some of the best speedrunners coming together to display their knowledge and skill across a number of different games, all in the name of raising money to help those in need. One organization’s hallmark events, Summer Games Done Quick, has officially been dated for this July.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 will take place from July 4-11. In past years, SGDQ was held in person with a live audience, but this Summer’s event will be held entirely online, as we continue to battle the ongoing pandemic. Games Done Quick pivoted successfully to an online format back in 2020, and looks to stick with it for the foreseeable future. The entire event is viewable for free on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

Credit - Games Done Quick

The schedule, games, and charities are still being kept under wraps, but will be revealed at a later date. For those interested in joining the week-long marathon, speedrunner submission will open up on March 31, at 8:59 pm PT/11:59 pm ET, and close on April 11. Once open, additional details will be listed on the Games Done Quick website.

SGDQ is a week-long nonstop marathon of speedruns, all in the name of raising money to help those who need it. Operating for over a decade, Games Done Quick has raised a total of $31 million for a variety of different charity organizations, such as Doctors Without Borders and Prevent Cancer Foundation.

For future updates on the games, schedules and participants for Summer Games Done Quick 2021, stay with us right here on Shacknews.