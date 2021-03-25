New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 25, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Majora's Mask figurine

Look at this li'l fella!

*modem noise*

This cat has a unique energy.

Have you bought WinRAR yet?

Now might be the perfect time to make the purchase.

Tony Hawk does his last Ollie 540

What an absolute legend.

Mad Men x Final Fantasy

I love this show.

3-in-1 shampoo?

Come on, gents. Take care of your hair.

Gotta love a nice view

Oh, no. It means I'm getting old, too.

Jedi Fallen Order

Fallen Order was a bit of a mess.

The Witness

See the world differently.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad enjoying some sunlight. Have a good night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola