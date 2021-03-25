New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Check out newly revealed gameplay for Oddworld: Soulstorm

A new gameplay trailer for Oddworld: Soulstorm was shown during the Future Games Show.
Donovan Erskine
1

One of the more interesting games set to release this year is Oddworld: Soulstorm. The ninth entry in the Oddworld series, Soulstorm will welcome the franchise to the newest generation of consoles. With only months until release, we got a glimpse at fresh gameplay during the Future Games Show.

The new trailer shows more levels, obstacles, and enemies that players can expect to see in the full game. There’s also new commentary for the developers of the game, giving us some behind-the-scenes information on the game’s creation and the team’s motivation.

Oddworld Soulstorm is scheduled to release on April 6 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. For more of the announcements out of Future Games Show, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

