Check out newly revealed gameplay for Oddworld: Soulstorm A new gameplay trailer for Oddworld: Soulstorm was shown during the Future Games Show.

One of the more interesting games set to release this year is Oddworld: Soulstorm. The ninth entry in the Oddworld series, Soulstorm will welcome the franchise to the newest generation of consoles. With only months until release, we got a glimpse at fresh gameplay during the Future Games Show.

The new trailer shows more levels, obstacles, and enemies that players can expect to see in the full game. There’s also new commentary for the developers of the game, giving us some behind-the-scenes information on the game’s creation and the team’s motivation.

Oddworld Soulstorm is scheduled to release on April 6 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. For more of the announcements out of Future Games Show, stick with us here on Shacknews.