Embr sends you and three friends into the fire Join the gig economy in Embr and make deliveries, rescue victims, and put out fires with friends.

Originally released through Steam Early Access in May of 2020, Curve Digital’s 4-player firefighter game, Embr, will send you and your friends into the fire as you rescue civilians, salvage goods, and deliver food on consoles later this year.

The cute multiplayer action game is currently set to arrive on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this summer, letting players team up across all the platforms with full crossplay functionality. Based on what we’ve seen so far from the trailers—and based on the various gameplay videos shared on YouTube since the title released, Embr is a mash-up of different objectives like putting out fires, weaving through fields of lasers, and chucking helpless civilians out of buildings that are in various states of being destroyed.

You can check out the Steam Store page for more information, which reads:

The Emergency Services Revolution has begun! Become an Embr Respondr™ today! Fight fires and save lives while climbing the ladder of success, all within the comfort of flexible working hours. Embr's mission is simple; bring über firefighting to everyone, everywhere. As an Embr Respondr™️, you'll answer calls for help, and with the addition of EmbrGigs, you can make extra money by delivering food, helping clients move, salvaging valuables, and much more! Break down doors, clear gas leaks, elude expensive security systems, and put out fires - no job is too big for an Embr Respondr™️.

While the game has been in Early Access since last year for PC players, it appears the full release is planned to arrive when the console editions do, which means Steam players can get involved right now if they want to help shape the final months of development leading up to the 1.0 version.

For more of the latest gaming news and announcements, be sure to keep your browsers tuned right here to Shacknews.