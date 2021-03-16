Evening Reading - March 16, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

NFT House

The world’s first-ever digital NFT home is now up for sale. 🏠💰



Look/More: https://t.co/Q0Xio6Ftxm pic.twitter.com/CgHG7nBJKw — Complex (@Complex) March 16, 2021

You could also own your own (fake) home!

Luigi's just chillin'

Mario Kart meets GTA would be great.

Nintendo does great tunes

He’s right. The internet settings song on the 3DS goes hard.



Go follow car . shearer on TikTok! pic.twitter.com/WqIcWg5QoZ — Super Sailor D.J. (@OhHeyDJ) March 15, 2021

It never ceases to amaze me the quality of some of those N64 soundtracks.

Gangsta's Paradise

Do you regret making the game yet @BrandonJLa ? pic.twitter.com/gqYKTnkTKd — Joeah (@JoeahVR) March 15, 2021

What is this VR game? I need it.

Remember when Burger King made that horrendous tweet?

direct deposit + $1400



me at Burger King: I’ll take the kitchen AND the women that belong in it — nina oyama (@ninaoyama) March 14, 2021

This Australian comedian took a swing at the king.

I want to go to there

Looks like a lovely English garden.

Trap Door!

Don't you open that trap door!

Research is an important step

An emblem I made twenty years ago is on Deathstroke’s sword I guess? pic.twitter.com/kbVKB5KrI5 — Christopher Barrett (@cgbarrett) March 14, 2021

Good work, Snyder.

What's for dinner?

Mmm. Chess board made of mystery meat.

