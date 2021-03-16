Evening Reading - March 16, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- GALAHAD 3093 free beta invites players into multiplayer mech battles this weekend
- Watch the GALAHAD 3093 Pre-Beta Briefing - Hosted by Shacknews this Friday
- Esports one year into a socially distanced world
- Mundaun review: What we do in the shadows
- Rockstar liked the GTA Online unofficial load time fix so much they paid its creator
- Undertale & Octopath Traveler headline Xbox Game Pass late March additions
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Tour Creator tools coming in new update
- Google Play to offer 15% cut incentive to app developers on first million in annual sales
- Bandai Namco joins #StopAsianHate initiative & stands in support of the AAPI community
- Riot Games' Special Committee claims CEO Nicolo Laurent did not harass employees
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
NFT House
The world’s first-ever digital NFT home is now up for sale. 🏠💰— Complex (@Complex) March 16, 2021
Look/More: https://t.co/Q0Xio6Ftxm pic.twitter.com/CgHG7nBJKw
You could also own your own (fake) home!
Luigi's just chillin'
Hey, Luigi pic.twitter.com/9Apz3XNQOz— Pringus McDingus (@Armand_Gman) March 16, 2021
Mario Kart meets GTA would be great.
Nintendo does great tunes
He’s right. The internet settings song on the 3DS goes hard.— Super Sailor D.J. (@OhHeyDJ) March 15, 2021
Go follow car . shearer on TikTok! pic.twitter.com/WqIcWg5QoZ
It never ceases to amaze me the quality of some of those N64 soundtracks.
Gangsta's Paradise
Do you regret making the game yet @BrandonJLa ? pic.twitter.com/gqYKTnkTKd— Joeah (@JoeahVR) March 15, 2021
What is this VR game? I need it.
Remember when Burger King made that horrendous tweet?
direct deposit + $1400— nina oyama (@ninaoyama) March 14, 2021
me at Burger King: I’ll take the kitchen AND the women that belong in it
This Australian comedian took a swing at the king.
I want to go to there
March 13, 2021
Looks like a lovely English garden.
Trap Door!
Stay Away from that Trap Door!#television #nostalgia 🔊🎶 pic.twitter.com/2TkOgREkdc— CommodoreBlog (@CommodoreBlog) March 15, 2021
Don't you open that trap door!
Research is an important step
An emblem I made twenty years ago is on Deathstroke’s sword I guess? pic.twitter.com/kbVKB5KrI5— Christopher Barrett (@cgbarrett) March 14, 2021
Good work, Snyder.
What's for dinner?
March 16, 2021
Mmm. Chess board made of mystery meat.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Another rainy day means another snuggly Rad.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 16, 2021