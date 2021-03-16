Riot Games' Special Committee claims CEO Nicolo Laurent did not harass employees Following an internal investigation conducted by the Special Committee of Riot's Board of Directors, the company states its CEO did not harass an employee.

Riot Games once again found itself in controversy in early February when allegations of harassment and descrimination surfaced against CEO Nicolo Laurent. The company announced that it would be launching an investigation into the matter. The Special Committee of Riot’s Board of Directors has concluded its investigation, and determined that no harassment was committed by Laurent.

An extensive post was made to Riot Games’ website, detailing the investigation, as well as the company’s protocol when dealing with allegations like those that came against CEO Nicolo Laurent earlier this year. Acting independently of management, the Special Committee states that it had two key goals - whether or not there was factual evidence of misconduct, and if the interactions between Laurent and the plaintiff could be perceived as harassment.

The Special Committee says that the answer to both of those questions is no. In the post, the Committee states “there was no evidence that Laurent harassed, discriminated, or retaliated against the plaintiff.” This then brings them to the conclusion that no action should be taken against Laurent. The post also includes statements from the Special Committee and Riot Games proper. They also share a statement sent internally from Nicolo Laurent, where he outright denies all of the allegations made against him.

Riot Games has also made new filings in response to the court case following this new information. For future updates on the story, visit the Riot Games topic page on Shacknews.