Riot Games investigating CEO for claims of gender discrimination The gaming studio has confirmed that it's investigating CEO Nicolo Laurent following gender discrimination accusations.

Riot Games is still in the midst of an ongoing lawsuit regarding gender discrimination claims at the studio from a few years back. Now, new claims have surfaced, causing the studio to take a closer look at its core leadership. Riot Games has confirmed that it’s currently investigating claims of gender discrimination made against CEO Nicolo Laurent.

A former Riot Games employee filed a legal complaint in January 2021. In her filing, she accused CEO Nicolo Laurent of gender discrimination and sexual harassment. The ex-employee states that Laurent made unwanted sexual advances towards her, going as far to ask that she travel with him outside of work. In one anecdote, she says that Nicolo Laurent suggested that one way for female employees to deal with pandemic stress was to “have kids.”

Riot Spokesperson Joe Hixson issued a statement on the matter. “Core to giving Rioters confidence in our commitment to culture transformation is taking all allegations of harassment or discrimination very seriously, thoroughly investigating claims and taking action against anyone who is found to have violated our policies,” he stated. Riot Games is actively investigating these claims, but it’s yet to be seen what repercussions or consequences will come from it.

These claims are concerning, especially when you consider Riot Games' past allegations and ongoing situation. We’ll continue to monitor the situation, and will update this story with any new information.