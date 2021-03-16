Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Tour Creator tools coming in new update Alongside an update bringing a number of seasonal items and events, Animal Crossing is getting an Island Tour Creator to create trailers and postcards of your island.

A huge part of the appeal of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the way in which it allows players to flex their creativity in a low-pressure environment with the expanding multitude of items and options in the game. A new update is on the way and, in addition to more new items, clothes, decorations, and events, it’s going to give players a new way to show off their island getaways with a new Island Tour Creator.

Nintendo announced the upcoming Island Tour Creator tools and features for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on March 16, 2021. Although the next seasonal update is coming on March 18, it will be on March 23 that the new Island Tour Creator features become available to players, as noted on the Animal Crossing Twitter. This upcoming set of tools will allow players to make creative postcards and trailers showcasing the best parts of their island. Furthermore, it will allow them to share said Island Tour creations with other players to show off what they’ve got going to their friends and the community.

[Announcement]

Show your island off to the world with the #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Island Tour Creator. Make digital posters and tour videos that highlight the best things about your island, then share them with others! The app will launch on 3/23. pic.twitter.com/TpdNc6sijB — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 16, 2021

The Island Tour Creator looks like a cool tool set and a fun way for players to express themselves and show off their efforts in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game has already been a fun and relaxing sensation across social media, so the option to allow players to fashionably display their island getaway with built-in tools is quite neat. It’s certainly something we can appreciate here at Shacknews, having done a bit of similar content already via our Island Hopping videos.

With an official toolset coming, it looks like every Animal Crossing player will be able to give viewers their grand tour. We can’t wait to see what kind of island showcases March 23 brings, but be on the lookout for other cool goods and events coming from New Horizons’ previously teased March roadmap in the next couple of days and throughout the end of this month.