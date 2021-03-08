Evening Reading - March 8, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- This is no platformer: Super Mario RPG Turns 25 (Part 1)
- The Outer Worlds Nintendo Switch impressions
- GENSOU Skydrift interview: Anime double dash comes to PlayStation
- Outriders' Legendary gear was farmed so quickly in the demo the devs stepped in
- Six Days in Fallujah publisher releases statement on controversial subject matter
- Rumor: AMD could be prepping crypto mining-focused GPU
- Twitch offers a working sub refund option for people who 'just wanted to get a shoutout'
- Disintegration developer V1 Interactive to officially close
- Microsoft's Bethesda acquisition gets SEC and EU approval
- Super Nintendo World Japan will open in March
Sim comedy
This is gonna get me through the weekend pic.twitter.com/lG21yNRHCw— itty bitty foof (@_sugartooth) March 5, 2021
Comedy is all in the inflection.
Oprah gets the biggest scoops
I knew it. pic.twitter.com/OPP8AZYxqg— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) March 7, 2021
Harry tells us how it is.
It's almost time to escape the prison!
when the second vaccine hits pic.twitter.com/U3Zm6b6Svg— Ryan Creamer (@ryguyguyry) March 7, 2021
Have you gotten your vaccination yet?
Random bloke drops some wisdom
"those bombs are kinda expensive for a dude who owes me two thousand dollars" pic.twitter.com/IRtBre6LIf— Will Urquhart (@Urquwill) March 7, 2021
Lots of hand-wringing over one way to spend money but not another.
I love the Ship of Theseus
WAIT pic.twitter.com/QUC1y7dFfa— jonny sun (@jonnysun) March 6, 2021
Fantastic thought experiment.
Thread the needle!
Since running Thundercrash more, I LOVE doing this in the Decent DSC encounter— Butters (@Butters_X) March 7, 2021
So fun, lol
🔴 LIVE : >https://t.co/edTJkVm1tz< pic.twitter.com/Aibq6EZMXs
Titans in Destiny 2 can do some neat things.
Let's not celebrate too soon
March 7, 2021
Perhaps we ought to do the things we said we'd do. Hmm?
Some people have some outrageous beliefs
I am DONE being silenced for my BELIEFS!*— Eize Basa (@PonchoRebound) March 5, 2021
*The Jetsons and The Flintstones take place at the same time, with the ultra-elite 1% living in the clouds far above a post-apocalyptic Earth where the mass of humanity struggles to survive among mutated animals.
This one though, this one I'm onboard with.
Robin Beanland celebrates Conker's 20th anniversary
Happy 20th Anniversary Conker!— Robin Beanland 💙 (@TheRealBeano) March 5, 2021
Cheers! 🍺 #ConkersBadFurDay20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/risXNd1EkV
The man is a musical legend.
