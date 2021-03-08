New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 8, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sim comedy

Comedy is all in the inflection.

Oprah gets the biggest scoops

Harry tells us how it is.

It's almost time to escape the prison!

Have you gotten your vaccination yet?

Random bloke drops some wisdom

Lots of hand-wringing over one way to spend money but not another.

I love the Ship of Theseus

Fantastic thought experiment.

Thread the needle!

Titans in Destiny 2 can do some neat things.

Let's not celebrate too soon

Perhaps we ought to do the things we said we'd do. Hmm?

Some people have some outrageous beliefs

This one though, this one I'm onboard with.

Robin Beanland celebrates Conker's 20th anniversary

The man is a musical legend.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He's having a bit of a snooze during the hot day.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola