Outriders' Legendary gear was farmed so quickly in the demo the devs stepped in Players farmed Legendary gear so much in the Outriders demo that the developers have changed up how these item drops work.

The Outriders demo dropped at the end of February, giving players a fresh look at PeopleCanFly’s upcoming looter shooter. The demo has brought quite a bit of feedback, and the developers have issued some changes, including some based around how player’s grind for Legendary loot in the demo.

The news of the changes comes via a Reddit post from the developers, where they detailed several things that the studio is currently working on. One of the biggest focuses was on making Legendary loot more balanced.

“While we do not want to prevent farming runs (We get it!),” the post reads, “the lootcave discovered via the triple chest-run, as well as the store exploit, do not feel to be within the spirit of the game. To that end, we are redirecting farming efforts to mechanics in the game that may be more enjoyable for players to play through and repeat.”

The post details the following changes to the loot system:

Epic items will no longer appear in shops and vendors (within the demo).

Chests will no longer drop legendary items.

Side quest rewards (on repeat runs) will now have a chance to drop legendary items.

It was later updated to indicate that the developers had re-enabled the Gauss boss chest dropping Legendaries following “very reasonable community feedback”.

While many of the updates mentioned in the post won’t come until the official release, it’s nice to see People Can Fly already taking community feedback to heart and trying to balance it with the developers’ own vision. Despite not being a game designed as a live service, Outriders will still need to offer engaging gameplay and loot systems for players to chase after if it wants to keep players involved for months after release.

Some other notable things that People Can Fly has taken into account are complaints about the camera shake and FPS in the cutscenes and dialogue. An upcoming patch also aims to alleviate issues with the matchmaking system, which saw quite a few issues when the demo launched. You can, of course, check out the full details of the update over on the Outriders’ subreddit for more info.

