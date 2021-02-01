Evening Reading - February 1, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Don't let play fighting become too intense

When your mom decides your sister is playing too rough with you. pic.twitter.com/vfRIjq08Er — Brian Crecente (@crecenteb) January 30, 2021

Love that the cat comes to check what's going on.

Why is the internet like this?

Every single villain.

Everyone loves ice cream

I remember a time when the wooden sticks were plastic with holes in them, and you could collect them and build stuff with them. Wild times.

Are these zoomer memes?

How do I connect with Gen Z?

Sit down and listen

Don’t know who this dude is but he broke that shit DOWN!! Listen especially the ones that need to hear it!! pic.twitter.com/gSZno2yaRh — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 17, 2021

Some important words were just shared.

Victorian Doll House PC mod

These are the types of PC mods I can get behind.

Eerie forest sculptures

Spent the day exploring Robert Burnaby Park, where Vancouver artist Nickie Lewis spent most of 2020 quietly installing natural sculptures in the woods. We found eight. This is Emerald the Dragon. pic.twitter.com/O3ccqSWH0E — Harrison Mooney (@HarrisonMooney) January 18, 2021

I love it.

Xbox explosion

Look at all those franchises represented inside the consoles! Awesome.

What are the odds?

No, seriously. Calculate them.

Here's a photo of Rad curled up having a snooze.

