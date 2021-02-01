New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 1, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Don't let play fighting become too intense

Love that the cat comes to check what's going on.

Why is the internet like this?

Every single villain.

Everyone loves ice cream

I remember a time when the wooden sticks were plastic with holes in them, and you could collect them and build stuff with them. Wild times.

Are these zoomer memes?

How do I connect with Gen Z?

Sit down and listen

Some important words were just shared.

Victorian Doll House PC mod

These are the types of PC mods I can get behind.

Eerie forest sculptures

I love it.

Xbox explosion

Look at all those franchises represented inside the consoles! Awesome.

What are the odds?

No, seriously. Calculate them.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad curled up having a snooze.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

