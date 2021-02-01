Evening Reading - February 1, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- What does Nintendo have planned for 2021?
- Shacknews 25 Most Anticipated Games of 2021
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PC impressions: Better late than never
- U.S. House to have hearing over market volatility following GameStop (GME) stock performance
- Resident Evil Village's art director reveals tall vampire lady's height
- id Software celebrates 30th anniversary as it looks to what's ahead
- Burger King celebrates Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury with Nintendo-themed toys
- Apple's Tim Cook to undergo 7-hour deposition for Fortnite case
- Half-Life: Alyx animator details visual scripting of character AI, including Zombie oh f*ck state
- Nintendo (NTDOY) increases FY 2021 revenue & earnings guidance, ups dividend by 49%
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Don't let play fighting become too intense
When your mom decides your sister is playing too rough with you. pic.twitter.com/vfRIjq08Er— Brian Crecente (@crecenteb) January 30, 2021
Love that the cat comes to check what's going on.
Why is the internet like this?
January 27, 2021
Every single villain.
Everyone loves ice cream
January 30, 2021
I remember a time when the wooden sticks were plastic with holes in them, and you could collect them and build stuff with them. Wild times.
Are these zoomer memes?
pain pic.twitter.com/G3N78aMctC— Discord (@discord) February 1, 2021
How do I connect with Gen Z?
Sit down and listen
Don’t know who this dude is but he broke that shit DOWN!! Listen especially the ones that need to hear it!! pic.twitter.com/gSZno2yaRh— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 17, 2021
Some important words were just shared.
Victorian Doll House PC mod
Victorian Doll House 🏠— ʚ ୨୧ 𝒞𝒽𝑒𝓁𝓁𝓎 ୨୧ ɞ (@chellyries) January 16, 2021
Extreme PC Mods
Watch on Youtube: https://t.co/9lNyOyf5P8✨
Follow me on ig: @chellyries ✨#pc #rig #pink #mods #pcsetup pic.twitter.com/4WwRZp3Rsk
These are the types of PC mods I can get behind.
Eerie forest sculptures
Spent the day exploring Robert Burnaby Park, where Vancouver artist Nickie Lewis spent most of 2020 quietly installing natural sculptures in the woods. We found eight. This is Emerald the Dragon. pic.twitter.com/O3ccqSWH0E— Harrison Mooney (@HarrisonMooney) January 18, 2021
I love it.
Xbox explosion
Dreamcast & Xbox Explosionhttps://t.co/wjZiIAMsfw pic.twitter.com/GnLCs76wzk— Kote (@kotecinho) January 17, 2021
Look at all those franchises represented inside the consoles! Awesome.
What are the odds?
1 IN A MILLION CHANCE OF THIS HAPPENING IN HALO! - Halo WTF & Funny Moments #336#Halo #Halo3 #HaloMCC— SingleHaloClips (@SingleHaloClips) January 18, 2021
►https://t.co/9LexCJE10E pic.twitter.com/VQpPk7Xzng
No, seriously. Calculate them.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Here's a photo of Rad curled up having a snooze.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 1, 2021
