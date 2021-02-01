Nintendo (NTDOY) increases FY 2021 revenue & earnings guidance, ups dividend by 49% Nintendo (NTDOY) stock is trading higher in Germany following the earnings guidance.

Nintendo (NTDOY) has released its earnings report for the 2021 fiscal year. This report includes a detailed look at the revenue and earnings, as well as outlines a change to its dividends.

The reason for this change to the dividends is outlined in the Full-Year Financial Forecast and Dividend Forecast Modifications statement:

Based on the sales performance for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and after, the Company modifies its financial forecast in consideration of the revised sales prospects

The statement goes on to say that if the financial results match the modified forecast, that the dividend per share is planned to be increased:

If the actual consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are in line with our modified financial forecasts, the year-end dividend per share is expected to be 870 yen based on our dividend policy. However, after considering the current business environment and financial outlook for this fiscal year, we are planning to add 200 yen per share to this amount, which will bring the year-end dividend per share to 1,070 yen. As a result, the annual dividend per share for this fiscal year is expected to be 1,880 yen.

Following the release of the financial report, Nintendo (NTDOY) stock is currently trading up 5% in Germany.

It’s worth noting that Nintendo’s 2021 fiscal year ends on March 31, 2021. Nintendo will provide guidance for FY 2022 on its Spring earnings call. The guidance listed here is solely for the next three months.

For those that want to peruse the hard numbers, you can do so via Nintendo’s Investor Relations Information portal, which includes the earnings reports, dividend forecast modifications, as well as other explanatory material. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on Nintendo’s operations.