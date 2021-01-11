Evening Reading - January 11, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Hitman 3 hands-on preview: Good evening, 47
- Monster Hunter Rise hands-on preview: Wacky wyvern rodeo
- Shacknews Game of the Year 2020 - Half-Life: Alyx
- Super Meat Boy Forever review: Choice cut
- HyperX reveals new PC & Xbox gaming accessories for CES 2021
- Cyberpunk 2077's issues have drawn investigation from the Polish government
- Cyberpunk 2077 & World of Warcraft helped Twitch round out a record month of viewing
- Twitch streamer TheGrefg breaks concurrent viewer record with over 2.4 million viewers
- Lucasfilm Games is the new home of Star Wars video games
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition may be launching in March
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Breakfast time machine
January 11, 2021
Is it breakfast yet?
Bill says "No thanks"
Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick will not be traveling to Washington nor accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, he announced today. pic.twitter.com/uvLLigFlHU— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2021
Stand by your values.
Skating games are rad
big city hills pic.twitter.com/tEeU3VZ7mW— SKATE STORY (@skatestorygame) January 12, 2021
More skate games, please.
Legend of Zelda
THIS IS STRAIGHT UP THE BIGGEST FLEX TRICK IVE SEEN IN A BOTW CLIP EVER,— ⭐️ GamesCage - Hype Guy ⭐️ (@OnTheDownLoTho) January 10, 2021
WHAT THE HELL.
pic.twitter.com/i6cmFt78AC
Some people are just too good at games.
Sonic fans? Losing their virginity?
Sonic fans when they lose their virginity pic.twitter.com/8GHtwTEnil— Son𐤊u (@SonComesBack) January 10, 2021
Do they exist though?
Some days you just need a bit of help to get back up
👈 trenutno pic.twitter.com/3cYkMX1o1K— Pahulja ❄️ (@ssnees) January 10, 2021
Those that help you back up are heroes.
Soul-soothing
here’s a tiktok of some ducklings wearing flower hats to make your day :) pic.twitter.com/YHJsQs7yGD— reeham (@ReehamSiddique) January 9, 2021
Flower hats on animals are the best.
Dog on a roof
A genuinely cant believe this is real pic.twitter.com/ltt5WpmwLZ— euan (@euandonaghy) January 8, 2021
What are you doing up there doggy?
Blade at a party
January 9, 2021
Time to rewatch the Blade films.
