Evening Reading - January 11, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Breakfast time machine

Is it breakfast yet?

Bill says "No thanks"

Stand by your values.

Skating games are rad

More skate games, please.

Legend of Zelda

Some people are just too good at games.

Sonic fans? Losing their virginity?

Do they exist though?

Some days you just need a bit of help to get back up

Those that help you back up are heroes.

Soul-soothing

Flower hats on animals are the best.

Dog on a roof

What are you doing up there doggy?

Blade at a party

Time to rewatch the Blade films.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola