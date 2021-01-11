Twitch streamer TheGrefg breaks concurrent viewer record with over 2.4 million viewers A new record has been set for the most concurrent viewers on Twitch thanks to TheGrefg's latest stream.

Twitch is making headlines again today as Spanish streamer David “TheGrefg” Martinez has once again broken through the highest concurrent record for viewers on Twitch, reaching over 2.4 million viewers while waiting to showcase his new skin in Fortnite.

The Icon Series Outfits are a unique set of outfits which have previously only been rewarded to seven content creators. Martinez is the 8th creator to receive a skin in Fortnite, and it adds his name among the other legendary streamers that have had skins added, including Kathleen “Loserfruit” Belsten and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Other stars like Marshmello, Travis Scott, and Astro Jack have also appeared as skins in the game. Here's a look at the skin.

Os presento oficialmente...



❤💛 MI SKIN DE FORTNITE 💛❤



Disponible en la Tienda de Fortnite el 16 de Enero.

Código TheGrefg. pic.twitter.com/nk5Fsvmza7 — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) January 11, 2021

The previous record of 660,000 viewers was set during Decembers Fortnite event by Martinez as well, who took it from Blevins, who had previous held a record of 635,000, which was set in March of 2018 when Blevins collaborated with Drake in Fortnite. If you don’t recognize Martinez’s name, then you aren’t alone. As a Spanish streamer, it is possible you’ve never come across his channel, but he has amassed quite a following and the records broken today only showcase just how big he and the following around popular battle royale Fortnite really are.

According to website TwitchTracker, Martinez also broke another record during today’s stream for all time peak viewers, which was previously held by EleagueTV. The previous record of around 1.1 million has now been completely smashed thanks to Martinez’s stream today, setting it at least 2.4 million at the time of this article’s original publication.

It will be interesting to see how these records come into play down the line. Will we see another event like that can amass so many viewers in one channel or will Martinez continue to hold onto the record for years to come? We’ll keep an eye on things and will share any updates that reveal themselves in the future.