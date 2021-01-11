HyperX reveals new PC & Xbox gaming accessories for CES 2021 A new mechanical keyboard and Xbox controller charging station revealed during CES 2021 are on their way to North American markets from HyperX.

With CES 2021 continuing to act as the showgrounds of the newest and most interesting innovations and products in technology, peripheral groups like HyperX aren’t being left out of the action. As CES 2021 kicks off, HyperX has recently announced a couple of new gaming accessories coming to North American markets in February 2021, including the Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard and HyperX Charge Play Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox.

HyperX announced these latest products in a press release on January 11, 2021 as CES 2021 began. First up is the Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard for PC. Designed with form factor in mind, Hyper X has reduced the desk real estate of its new keyboard to 60% of the standard HyperX keyboard in the Alloy Origins 60. The Alloy Origins 60 also features exposed LED designs of HyperX Red switches for shorter actuation points and travel time in each press. It also features PBT double-shot keycaps with printed secondary functions. The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is set to arrive on February 22, 2021, at a retail of $99.99 in the HyperX online shop on its keyboard pages.

The Charge Play Duo Charging Station for PlayStation already existed, but the one for Xbox will cover both current and next-gen gamepads on Xbox consoles.

The HyperX Charge Play Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox will offer players a sleek and fast way to charge up Xbox Series X and S or Xbox One controllers to continue their game. The dock features two quick-docking design ports with two additional battery doors for Xbox Series X/S controllers in order to charge the included 1400mAH rechargeable battery packs. Whether you’re still in the current generation of controllers or moving onto the next-gen, the Charge Play Duo should provide the versatility you need to keep any of your Xbox gamepads charged up. The HyperX Charge Play Duo Controller Charging Station is also headed for the HyperX online store in February, though a set date has not been offered yet. Even so, it will retail at $39.99 in the Power section of the HyperX online store.

With HyperX’s latest products revealed, be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for more CES 2021 coverage on all the most interesting new tech and projects coming down the pipeline.