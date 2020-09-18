Watch the September 18 Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 3 livestream here Night City Wire Episode 3 is happening this week and would-be cybernetically-altered peoples can watch the Cyberpunk 2077 livestream right here.

It’s time to strap up, strap in, and maybe strap on, because Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire Episode 3 is here and we’re all getting excited. We’re closing in on the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 and these Night City Wire episodes are illuminating more of the world we’re going to be living in. You can watch the goodness below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 3 livestream

What’s that? You want more Cyberpunk 2077? Good, because it’s all going to kick off in the latest episode. Episode 3 of Night City Wire is scheduled to begin on September 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. As for the duration of said stream, viewers should likely expect a length comparable to the previous episode, so around 30 minutes.

Night City Wire Episode 3 was announced via the Cyberpunk 2077 official Twitter account on September 10, 2020. The stream will look to highlight the various gangs found in the city and will also shed some light on the creation of Cyberpunk 2077’s score.

Join us on Friday, September 18 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for the 3rd episode of Night City Wire! We'll take you on a tour around Night City, check up on its gangs, and give you a sneak peek into the creation of #Cyberpunk2077 original score. pic.twitter.com/FoplKXn7Ic — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 10, 2020

There’s been a lot of good news surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 recently. The team at CD Projekt Red confirmed it won’t take up 200GB on your harddrive, that it will be receiving free DLC in a similar fashion to The Witcher 3, and that a Cyberpunk anime is coming to Netflix.

Previous Night City Wire episodes have given players a sneak peek at some of the features coming to the game when it releases in November. We’ve had a look at the various lifepaths, the cyberware weapons, and an investigative feature called Braindance. The game is looking to be an experience like nothing else gamers have had the pleasure of playing.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently slated for a November 19, 2020 release date. You can bet your bottom credit that we here at Shacknews will be covering Cyberpunk 2077 extensively, including any other forthcoming Night City Wire episodes.