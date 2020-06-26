What is Braindance in Cyberpunk 2077? Find out exactly what Braindance is and how it plays a part in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

The June 25 episode of Night City Wire brought about quite a number of things for Cyberpunk 2077 fans, most notably a new look at something called Braindance. If you’re curious to know more about this feature which developers say will play a large part in the story, then we can help. We’ve gathered up all the info you need to know to understand what Braindance is in Cyberpunk 2077.

What is Braindance in Cyberpunk 2077?

To break it down into the most basic terminology possible, Braindance is essentially a cybernetic implant that records everything a user experiences so that it can be played back later on. In Cyberpunk 2077, Braindance plays a large part in the black market, especially when it comes to “flatliners” – people killed with a Braindance device active.

Players will use Braindance to investigate things in Cyberpunk 2077.

When used by another to experience someone else’s encounters, the Braindance device will allow the user to literally feel the pain and other things that the person goes through. This means if you are killed with your Braindance device recording, then somebody can watch it back and experience the same feelings and pain that you had when you were killed.

There are two primary components to Braindance in Cyberpunk 2077. There’s the recording component – basically whoever has the Braindance implant installed will have their actions recorded. Then there is the editor component – the part that players will use the most. The editor component of Braindance will allow you to fast forward, pause, rewind, and even breakdown recorded encounters. This will allow the player to figure out exactly how events played out to a much greater degree than the person recording the experience could.

It’s unclear just how much we’ll see Braindance in Cyberpunk 2077, though the developers did hint that it will play a fairly large role within the main campaign. Now that you know what Braindance is, though, you can head back over to the rest of our Cyberpunk 2077 content to check out more handy info and details about CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG.