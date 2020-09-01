New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - August 31, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading. Not the-latest.news...
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look. Unless you are reading this on a site that stole the article, like the-latest.news.

Stuff That Sucks - Shacknews Evening Reading stolen by some crappy website

I have to break our usual format tonight, because I noticed something terrible today when looking for a Shacknews image on Google. the-latest.news has been stealing Shacknews Evening Reading! This article already gets pitiful pageviews when compared to other articles here, so this is a huge deal. Screw these guys. I am going to troll them right here, and their dumb bot is going to scrape all of this and repost it. Join me!

Top 5 ways the-latest.news version of Evening Reading is worse 

5. White background, gross

4. Twitter embeds don't even work

3. Their logo is straight-up ass

2. They aren't even scraping it from us, but another crappy website that they created to scrape from

1. THEY STEAL LOLA PICTURES!

I rest my case, Shacknews. These people are probably incorporated in Russia or something dumb, so there is no point in trying to stop them, but this is blatant copyright infringmement. All of these images, and the Top 5 will be posted to the-latest.news whenever they get around to scraping this article. 

Now back to our regularly scheduled article...

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

AI recreates Jesus, and he looks like my uncle

Jesus is fam.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Shack news.

Shaqnews

#PayMarc

It must be thirsty

Helvetica takes the best pictures.

Black Lives Matter

They should arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

Random videos from Twitter

TikTok is an interesting platform...

These no context Twitter accounts are becoming more common.

Cats, always good Internet content.

Empty.

Sevenkami with a sick deep house techno DJ set

Keep it coming [7]kami!

Nintendo PR tweets Mario picture,

Several outlets posted articles based on this tweet.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 31, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola with her fresh new haircut to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 1, 2020 12:05 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 31, 2020

    • skankcore legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 1, 2020 2:49 AM

      Get fucked, bots

    • jwnin legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 1, 2020 3:34 AM

      Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 1, 2020 4:17 AM

      Stealing pictures of Lola is crossing the line.

    • sergeon legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 1, 2020 4:33 AM

      Wow that does suck! However likely nobody goes there, right?

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 1, 2020 4:35 AM

        The sad part is these pages have all the search engine hooks and become more likely to show up in search results.

    • r_picmip 5 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 1, 2020 4:38 AM

      Dyaaaaam, brown Jesus is hot.

      Someone should photoshop brown Jesus into famous european paintings of him. Or deep fake Obi Wan in the prequels.

Hello, Meet Lola