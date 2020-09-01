Evening Reading - August 31, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look. Unless you are reading this on a site that stole the article, like the-latest.news.

Stuff That Sucks - Shacknews Evening Reading stolen by some crappy website

I have to break our usual format tonight, because I noticed something terrible today when looking for a Shacknews image on Google. the-latest.news has been stealing Shacknews Evening Reading! This article already gets pitiful pageviews when compared to other articles here, so this is a huge deal. Screw these guys. I am going to troll them right here, and their dumb bot is going to scrape all of this and repost it. Join me!

Top 5 ways the-latest.news version of Evening Reading is worse

5. White background, gross

4. Twitter embeds don't even work

3. Their logo is straight-up ass

2. They aren't even scraping it from us, but another crappy website that they created to scrape from

1. THEY STEAL LOLA PICTURES!

I rest my case, Shacknews. These people are probably incorporated in Russia or something dumb, so there is no point in trying to stop them, but this is blatant copyright infringmement. All of these images, and the Top 5 will be posted to the-latest.news whenever they get around to scraping this article.

Now back to our regularly scheduled article...

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Anybody else pushing their PC to the limit to play Microsoft Flight Simulator?😅 pic.twitter.com/kf4dpfdvT6 — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 20, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

AI recreates Jesus, and he looks like my uncle

Dutch photographer used AI to create a realistic photo of Jesus and damn, what can I say, he looks like family. pic.twitter.com/MtTsnzvx3U — Omar Sakr (@OmarjSakr) August 31, 2020

Jesus is fam.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Shack news.

Shaqnews

#PayMarc

Is there no licensing fee for this? I wasn’t contacted!!! https://t.co/ppy8ybtnHK — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) August 30, 2020

It must be thirsty

A White-tailed buck with its velvet antlers. 🦌 pic.twitter.com/LS5GciRE9x — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) August 30, 2020

Helvetica takes the best pictures.

Black Lives Matter

Got relatives or friends who don't understand the protests goals? Here ya go.pic.twitter.com/z4yO93vm3H — Griffin - Live from Portland (@GriffinMalone6) August 28, 2020

They should arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

.@naomiosaka walked out in a Breonna Taylor mask for her night match at Arthur Ashe stadium.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/Ubxwst54kl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Random videos from Twitter

This is the silliest shit I’ve ever seen lmfao! pic.twitter.com/fOjzkdUYbH — ⚡️orisa ⚡️ (@iamMBTG) August 29, 2020

TikTok is an interesting platform...

These no context Twitter accounts are becoming more common.

Cats, always good Internet content.

Empty.

Sevenkami with a sick deep house techno DJ set

Keep it coming [7]kami!

Nintendo PR tweets Mario picture,

Tomorrow is Monday pic.twitter.com/kAuvPJEFw0 — Eddie, 2020 was a mistake (@EGPRCHAMP) August 31, 2020

Several outlets posted articles based on this tweet.

Nintendo fans when they see rumors online pic.twitter.com/rgykB0KWFM — 𝙱𝚎𝚗 𝙱𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚘𝚕𝚒! (@SuperBentendo) August 30, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 31, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola with her fresh new haircut to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

