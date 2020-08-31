New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Circle the date in your calendar because you do not want to miss the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 release date.
Sam Chandler
1

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2’s release date is fast approaching. This game looks to reignite the fire in our bellies for skateboarding and all things ‘90s. If you find yourself listening to the THPS soundtrack from time to time, or thinking about the other timeline where good THPS games continued to be made, you’re going to want to mark your calendar.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 has a release date of September 4, 2020, a Friday – a perfect way to usher in the weekend. This may vary slightly depending on your region, so make sure you check the platform's store for an accurate release time. Though, for the most part, the game should unlock at midnight.

There have been a whole lot of announcements in the lead up to the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. A bunch of skaters have been confirmed as well as the complete soundtrack and song list which players will be skating to.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 release date is fast approaching!

Probably the most important piece of news to come out ahead of the launch day is the change of a trick’s name. Previously known as the Mute, the move was named after a deaf skater that invented the trick, Chris Weddle. Weddle was never consulted on the name, which doesn’t actually represent his disability or who he is as a person.

To actually show respect to the man that performed it, Tony reached out to Chris to get his thoughts on what it should actually be called. Given that Chris isn’t actually mute, he’d of preferred the trick to be named “deaf” or “Weddle”. And so Mute has become the Weddle Grab.

If you’re still undecided about picking up Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 on release, maybe check out Shacknews CEO Asif Khan’s own thoughts on the demo. Aside from some audio choices, it’s shaping up to be a truly incredible experience.

The release date for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is mere days away. Until the time rolls around that we can pick up our virtual skateboards and cruise around to some skate punk, kickflip over to the Shacknews Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 page. Here you’ll find our ongoing coverage of the THPS remake.

