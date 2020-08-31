The EA Play subscription service is available now on Steam The artist formerly known as EA Access is now available on Steam.

Over the past couple of months, we’ve seen several EA titles make their way to Steam, Valve’s digital storefront on PC. Now, the EA Play subscription service is officially live on Steam. For a monthly fee of $4.99, players can get limited early access to upcoming EA titles, discounts on games and DLC, and access to a library of past EA releases.

Formerly known as EA Access, the subscription first launched on Xbox One several years ago. Since then, we’ve seen the service make its way to PS4 and now Steam. EA has its own launcher and store, titled Origin, where they previously kept their titles and services exclusively. However, over the past few months, we’ve seen several prominent EA games make their way to Steam. It was just a few weeks ago that the service was rebranded as EA Play, falling in line with the company’s yearly event.

We are certainly living in the era of subscription services for entertainment media. In the world of gaming, services like Xbox Game Pass offer access to a constantly growing library of titles at one flat monthly fee. EA is certainly looking to get their slice of the pie with EA Play. With franchises like Battlefield, Madden, and Star Wars under their banner, there is plenty of potential for EA Play to be another major hit among fans. Putting the service on Steam will surely open the gates for a flood of new subscribers, as Steam is still the most popular platform on PC, despite recent spikes in competition.

Those looking to sign up for EA Play on Steam can do so now on through the digital storefront. There is already a solid library of EA games up for discount or free access on Steam, with more to come down the line. To keep up with all of the subscription services going around these days, stay with us right here on Shacknews.