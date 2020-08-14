EA Access and Origin Access Basic are being rebranded as EA Play EA's services are uniting under a different umbrella with different names going forward, and we've got the lowdown on the changes.

EA's subscription services EA Access and Origin Access Basic are undergoing name changes. Before you freak out, it's not a huge change, but it may still have you trying to figure out the logic behind the change.

On August 18, both EA Access and Origin Access Basic will be changing to simply EA Play and EA Play Pro, respectively. The name change is simply one of vanity, as EA has noted it will largely be remaining the same, but that it will be “adding even more in the coming month." This content will include special in-game challenges and monthly rewards for certain games.

Going forward, since there was already an EA Play, the very same event that gamers flocked to yearly as part of E3 celebrations, the live EA Play event will be called, well, EA Play Live. We should likely have guessed this was going to happen, seeing as June's first EA Play Live actually took place in June 2020 as part of the myriad of live events taking place due to the novel coronavirus.

There aren't any additional details regarding these changes floating around just yet. We'll be sure to bring them to you should EA decide it will be further altering its subscription services. Otherwise, be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.