EA Access is coming to Steam The gaming subscription service along with most of EA's catalogue are making their way to the Steam store.

In this era of gaming subscription services, there are a number of companies vying for your interest. Programs like Xbox Game Pass have found tremendous financial success, while creating a program that’s very beneficial to consumers on both consoles and PC. Electronic Art’s EA Access allows players to play a number of games from their library. Previously only available on home consoles, it’s been announced that EA Access will be coming to Steam.

While there hasn’t been an official statement detailing the move to PC, the news is listed clear as day on several pages of the Steam store. As of now, a large portion of EA’s catalogue has been made available on Steam. On top of that, many of these games are currently on sale. Putting EA Access on Steam will allow the company to reach a much wider audience of players. The service offers early access to demos, along with free games and discounts from the EA library.

The EA Access announcement on the Steam store.

Not only is this a big move for EA, but a major victory for Steam. Valve’s digital storefront enjoyed many years as the undisputed champion of the PC gaming marketplace. Now, competition has gotten much tighter. With the Epic Games Store doing everything in its power to rival Steam, scoring the EA Access service for their platform will surely draw in players.

It’s yet to be confirmed when EA Access will launch in its entirety on Steam, other than its current listing as “coming soon.” With a large share of EA’s video game library available now on the platform, we imagine it shouldn’t be too long of a wait until the subscription service arrives as well. In other EA news, the company recently announced plans to donate $1 million to fight systemic racism, as well as initiatives to better company culture.