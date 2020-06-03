EA announces initiatives to combat social injustices The corporation vows to donate and spread awareness amidst civil unrest.

The wrongful death of George Floyd at the hands of the police has sparked protests and revolution not only in the US, but around the world. In the wake of this, many companies and organizations have come forward to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. EA, one of the biggest names in gaming, were among the latest to step forward and call for justice.

Over the past week or so, we’ve seen a number of gaming industry events delayed as a result of recent events. With the important conversations going on worldwide, it’s important to put a spotlight on them, and save the gaming talk for later. EA posted to their official website, where they shared their stance on the matter.

“We stand with all of our African-American / Black colleagues and partners, families and friends, and everyone around the world who is ready to see it end.” EA said in their post. Like many others in the industry, EA has aligned themselves with the Black Lives Matter movement. However, the company took things a step further by putting their money where their mouth is. “We’re contributing $1 million to organizations dedicated to the fight for racial justice in the U.S. and against discrimination around the world.” In addition, EA will double match any donations made through their YourCause program throughout the month of June.

EA also announced changes within the company to better their involvement in society. Moving forward, employees will be given an extra paid off day every year, and are encouraged to use this day to volunteer in their community.

EA is leading by example, using their enormous platform and abundance of resources to fight against these social injustices. The company also recently delayed a Madden 21 reveal event that was originally planned for June 1.