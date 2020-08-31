How to fix Wasteland 3 not saving on PC If Wasteland 3 is not saving your game on PC, there is a solution that you can implement to quickly fix the problem.

Wasteland 3 has quickly become a must-play title. Unfortunately, for some players on PC, Wasteland 3 can have trouble saving on PC. This is a frustrating problem, as when Wasteland 3 does not save, you run the risk of losing precious progress. Thankfully, there’s a workaround.

Fix Wasteland 3 not saving

There’s nothing more infuriating than having a game not save your progress. For a massive RPG like Wasteland 3, this is massively problematic. The good news is that there is a solution for this, and it’s relatively easy to implement.

Firstly, it’s important to note the root cause of the problem. According to inXile, some antivirus programs are blocking Wasteland 3 from saving. Therefore, the solution is simple: Whitelist/allow Wasteland 3 through your antivirus programs.

Some antivirus programs are causing Wasteland 3 to not save games on PC.

For those using BitDefender, you can add Wasteland 3 to an exclusion list by navigating through the Protection and then Safe Files option. Here you should be able to whitelist the game, which will ensure your game saves properly.

There’s a good chance Windows Defender isn’t the problem, but if it is causing problems with saving your Wasteland 3 game, the process is a bit longer. As always, use your best judgement when adding items to an exclusion list. Follow these steps:

Open Settings Click Update & Security On the left click Windows Security Open Windows Security Virus & Threat Protection Select Manage settings under Virus & Threat Protection Settings Scroll down to Exclusions and select Add or remove exclusions Click Add an exclusion Choose Folder Find where Wasteland 3 is saved and add the folder

For whatever reason, it appears as if some antivirus programs do not play nice with Wasteland 3. These programs are what’s standing between you and being able to save your game on PC. By adding Wasteland 3 to any whitelists or exclusions, you should once again find Wasteland 3 games saving. Head over to the Shacknews Wasteland 3 page for more helpful guides and tips.