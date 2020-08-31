Wasteland 3 August 31 hotfix patch notes address memory & progression issues on consoles A new hotfix is rolling out to Xbox One and PS4 to resolve some known issues.

Wasteland 3 just released on PC and consoles, bringing about some high-quality RPG gameplay to keep fans busy. However, as with many new releases, the game has a few bugs and issues that need some ironing out. Developer InXile Entertainment has released a hotfix to resolve some of the known issues regarding memory usage and progression in console versions of the game.

Wasteland 3 launched as a part of Xbox Game Pass, meaning plenty of players hopped aboard over launch weekend. However, several of them reported similar issues in which the game was choppy and unstable. Others claimed that their game got stuck on the intro cinematic, blocking them entirely from any further progression. These same issues were also reported by PS4 players. This is the target of the game’s latest hotfix, as announced by the developer via the official Wasteland Twitter account.

This hotfix is small, but should prove to be mighty as it addresses some bugs within the launch version of Wasteland 3. “Improvements to memory usage that can result in a more stable play experience” and “Resolved an issue where certain players could not progress past the intro movie” are the changes made with the new patch. Though it’s rolling out to PlayStation 4 first, both Xbox One and PS4 owners should see the hotfix executed on august 31.

Wasteland 3 is the latest release from InXile Entertainment, adding a new installment to the classic RPG franchise. The game has received much acclaim, and is one of the best-reviewed games of the year thus far here at Shacknews. If you’re jumping into wasteland 3 and could use some help, we strongly urge you to check out the topic page on Shacknews dedicated to Wasteland 3, where you can find a variety of helpful guides and walkthroughs.