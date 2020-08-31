More PlayStation first-party titles could be headed to PC, says Sony corporate report Sony's success in porting several popular games over to PC could make way for the likes of The Last of Us, God of War, or Uncharted.

Sony has opened the gates on moving its popular IPs from exclusively on PlayStation over to PC platforms in recent years and it leaves a lot of possibilities. With games such as Horizon Zero Dawn making the crossover successfully, and it looks like Sony is willing to explore further opportunities with its first-party IPs on PC. According to its recent financial report, Sony will be looking to expand first-party PC porting in the near future.

Sony announced its expanded interest in PC ports in a recently posted Corporate 2020 report. The report goes over a number of company-wide financial factors, but there is also a section that speaks to growing interest in the future of PC releases.

“Targeted outcomes include growth in active users, stronger retention and a shorter cash conversion cycle, from which expanded cash flow can be expected,” reads the report. “We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability.”

The launch of Horizon Zero Dawn could be more than a one-off, but rather an opening volley of PC Ports, according to Sony.

The recent launches of previously PlayStation exclusive games on PC such as Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn marked an interesting shift for PlayStation and its games, which usually never go off the core platform. With a number of expanded graphical features such as ultrawide, unlocked FPS, and HDR support coming to Horizon Zero Dawn, the PC launch of the game pulled in a lot of interest, despite what could be considered a rocky implementation according to our Shacknews impressions. Death Stranding arguably made its transition just a bit better.

Regardless, it seems as though Sony is starting to see the money on the table in PC launches of its popular first-party titles. Could this mean games like The Last of Us and God of War on PC in the near future? It remains to be seen, but it at least seems like Sony isn’t one-and-done with PC launches like Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn. Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for further announcements and information.