Evening Reading - July 10, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading.
You need some rap video money to buy this game— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 10, 2020
The Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/2AVqQaMPj5
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Welcome to the jungle, KitKatGaming
Hi Guys 👀 👀 👀— KITKAT Gaming 🎮 (@KITKATGaming) July 10, 2020
I guess it is better than the US Army's Esports Twitter page.
With @KITKATGaming's arrival, I'm anxiously awaiting @RubbermaidGaming, @BrevilleGaming, @InstantPotGaming, @OscarMeyerGaming, @MetamucilGaming, and all the other Cool Gaming Brands to make the scene.— Brittany Vincent (@MolotovCupcake) July 10, 2020
Quarantine getting you down?
When you are 4 years old and lockdown is starting to frustrate you pic.twitter.com/sZ92h9v9Ax— Shukela (@Ngu_Spesh) July 9, 2020
I feel her pain. People are dealing with the pandemic in all sorts of ways.
That moment you realize "The Beatles" is a pun. pic.twitter.com/O7PhM4TtzP— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 1, 2017
Rap God over Banjo-Kazooie music
I would love a new Banjo game.
Kids love venn diagrams, right?
I AM DEAD pic.twitter.com/2uv7lqZuzN— Eryq Ouithaqueue (@EryqOuithaqueue) July 10, 2020
It checks out.
Shopify shares their 10 Slack Commandments
Their CEO is pretty cool.
Meanwhile on Google...
This is a poem about America. pic.twitter.com/QsaCb3GwVS— Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) July 8, 2020
The trend is not always your friend.
Let's check in on Japan
今日もドムスタでスタジオ練習🙌やっぱり爆音で音出すのは楽しくて気分が上がる！🙌 pic.twitter.com/szd5hUtEvF— ばけ (@obake_chant) July 10, 2020
Excellent.
New [7]kami mix
I am going to listen to this mix this weekend.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 10, 2020.
LOOPY DOOPERTON pic.twitter.com/wZ5Mf3Wdpd— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 8, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
