Weekend Console Download Deals for July 10: July Savings PlayStation sale

July savings are in the air, especially for PlayStation, which has launched its big July Savings sale. Those who have never played Bloodborne may be particularly interested in what's available, as the full complete bundle is on sale for less than $20. If you can't wait for the inevitable PC version announcement and for the continuing rumors to prove true, maybe just bite the bullet and grab this now. Outside of the July Savings sale, you can also grab the full Ultimate Edition for Dragon Ball FighterZ for its lowest price ever.
Elsewhere, Nintendo has something a little special lined up. The World Ends With You: Final Remix is getting its first significant discount since its release. It's going for half-off right now! This is a rare deal for the digital version, so give it a look.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - FREE!
- Coffee Talk - FREE!
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $26.99 (55% off)
- Moving Out - $18.74 (25% off)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- WWE 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Couch Co-op Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Indivisible - $19.99 (50% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trials Rising - $4.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox One Couch Co-op Sale.
- EA Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V: Year 2 Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- FIFA: The Journey Trilogy - $9.99 (80% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox One EA Publisher Sale.
- Celebration Sale: Nacon Connect
- The Sinking City - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tennis World Tour - $7.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - $9.99 (75% off)
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 - $32.99 (45% off)
- More from the Xbox One Celebration Sale: Nacon Connect.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $17.59 (84% off)
- July Savings
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle - $17.49 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $38.49 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle - $59.99 (40% off)
- Quantic Dream Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Knack 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Shadow Warrior Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles - $19.79 (67% off)
- CODE VEIN - $29.99 (50% off)
- Generation Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition - $21.24 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 July Savings Sale.
- Multiplayer Days
- Battlefield V - $11.99 (70% off)
- Moving Out - $17.49 (30% off)
- Apex Legends: Octane Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- A Way Out - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Forest - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- AVICII Invector - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Uno - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Multiplayer Days Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Assassin's Creed Unity - $8.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Moonlighter - $6.79 (66% off)
- Human: Fall Flat - $6.74 (55% off)
- Outlast 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $9.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Survive - $7.49 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- INSIDE - $7.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $4.49 (85% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew - $9.99 (60% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $4.94 (67% off)
- LIMBO - $4.99 (50% off)
- Strider - $2.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- NBA 2K20 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Erica - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- The World Ends With You: Final Remix - $24.99 (50% off)
- GameMill Super Summer Sale
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers - $11.99 (60% off)
- Street Outlaws: The List - $13.99 (65% off)
- Zombieland: Double Tap Road Trip - $13.99 (65% off)
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers - $4.99 (75% off)
- American Ninja Warrior Challenge - $11.99 (70% off)
- Rapala Fishing Pro Series - $4.99 (75% off)
- Goosebumps The Game - $4.99 (75% off)
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade - $4.99 (75% off)
- Superliminal - $16.00 (20% off)
- UNO for Nintendo Switch - $2.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $29.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition - $13.99 (60% off)
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered - $13.99 (60% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ - $29.99 (25% off)
- L.A. Noire - $24.99 (50% off)
- Old School Musical - $6.49 (50% off)
- SpeedRunners - $7.49 (50% off)
- Punch Club - $7.49 (50% off)
- Close to the Sun - $14.99 (40% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures - $19.99 (60% off)
- Zombie Army Trilogy - $26.24 (30% off)
