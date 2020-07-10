New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for July 10: July Savings PlayStation sale

PlayStation has kicked off its July Savings sale while Nintendo offers up a rare discount on The World Ends With You: Final Remix.
Ozzie Mejia
2

July savings are in the air, especially for PlayStation, which has launched its big July Savings sale. Those who have never played Bloodborne may be particularly interested in what's available, as the full complete bundle is on sale for less than $20. If you can't wait for the inevitable PC version announcement and for the continuing rumors to prove true, maybe just bite the bullet and grab this now. Outside of the July Savings sale, you can also grab the full Ultimate Edition for Dragon Ball FighterZ for its lowest price ever.

Elsewhere, Nintendo has something a little special lined up. The World Ends With You: Final Remix is getting its first significant discount since its release. It's going for half-off right now! This is a rare deal for the digital version, so give it a look.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

