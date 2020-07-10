Weekend PC Download Deals for July 10: One more shot at Half-Life: Alyx

The Steam Summer Sale is over. Those thousands and thousands of discounted games? Nearly all of them are gone, scattered to the ether to the point that it's hard to find good deals on any other PC gaming retailer. But wait! Am I seeing things right? Half-Life: Alyx is still on sale? Oh yes! To help celebrate Geoff Keighley's recent look into the making of the game, Half-Life: Alyx is still on sale! So if you have a VR headset at the ready, be sure to grab it, because nobody really knows when it will go on sale again.
There are some major digital directs coming this weekend. Ubisoft's big one is on Sunday, so the Ubisoft Store has most of the Ubisoft catalog on sale, including the Far Cry franchise for some reason. Devolver Digital's direct comes on Saturday and that's why you can find the Shadow Warrior franchise on sale on Steam. Plus, SUPERHOT is getting a new add-on, so you can find the base game on sale almost everywhere this weekend.
Elsewhere, Blizzard's sale is still going, so if you need to pick up Modern Warfare or Diablo III, you can pick it up now. Plus, coming off the recent World of Warcraft livestream, Battle for Azeroth is on sale for a limited time.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $29.49 (26% off)
- Diablo III Battle Chest - $19.98 (33% off)
- Diablo III - $9.99 (50% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $19.99 (60% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Killing Floor 2 - FREE until 7/16
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition - FREE until 7/16
- The Escapists 2 - FREE until 7/16
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Nacon Connect
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - $32.49 (35% off)
- Bee Simulator - $27.99 (30% off)
- Overpass - $25.99 (35% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter - $7.49 (85% off)
Fanatical
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing [Steam] - $5.09 (66% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $16.99 (15% off)
- SUPERHOT [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $14.09 (53% off)
- Tyranny [Steam] - $14.09 (53% off)
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong Extended Edition [Steam] - $9.39 (53% off)
- Knights of Pen & Paper II [Steam] - $3.75 (53% off)
GamersGate
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- SUPERHOT [Steam] - $7.50 (70% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- X4: Foundations [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
GOG.com
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- Scythe: Digital Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Truberbrook - $13.49 (55% off)
- Ticket to Ride - $3.99 (60% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $5.99 (60% off)
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hitman: Blood Money - $1.99 (80% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $5.99 (85% off)
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Saboteur - $3.99 (80% off)
- XIII - $2.09 (65% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Nacon Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane [Steam] - $17.65 (64% off)
- AO Tennis 2 [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Rugby 20 [Steam] - $25.49 (36% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Nacon Sale.
- SUPERHOT [Steam] - $8.50 (66% off)
Humble Bundle
Pay $1 or more for Batman: The Enemy Within, The Walking Dead: Season 1, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and Oxenfree. Pay more than the average $7.71 for The Wolf Among Us, Batman: The Enemy Within Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: Michonne, and The Walking Dead: Season 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Heaven's Vault, Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: The Telltale Series Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more for Batman: The Enemy Within, The Walking Dead: Season 1, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and Oxenfree. Pay more than the average $7.71 for The Wolf Among Us, Batman: The Enemy Within Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: Michonne, and The Walking Dead: Season 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Heaven's Vault, Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: The Telltale Series Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier. These activate on Steam.
- Fallout Franchise Weekend
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Fallout Franchise Weekend Sale.
- Horror Sale
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Evil Within 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Horror Sale.
- Square Enix Week
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Week Sale.
- Tomb Raider Franchise Sale
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- Tomb Raider Anniversary [Steam] - $0.98 (89% off)
- Tomb Raider Legend [Steam] - $0.97 (86% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Tomb Raider Franchise Sale.
- EA Sports & Racing Sale
- Need for Speed: Heat [Origin] - $23.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 [Origin] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 20 [Origin] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered [Origin] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's EA Sports & Racing Sale.
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (50% off)
Origin
- Summer Sports Sale
- Need for Speed: Heat - $23.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Summer Sports Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code UBIFORWARD to save 20% off of your purchase.
- Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 5 - $9.00 (85% off)
- Far Cry 4 - $6.00 (80% off)
- Far Cry 3 - $3.00 (85% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Far Cry Franchise Sale.
- Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $27.00 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $21.00 (65% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.50 (75% off)
- Monopoly Plus - $11.24 (25% off)
- Uno - $3.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed: Ezio Auditore Pack - $19.80 (67% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Ubisoft Forward Sale.
Steam
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Planet Zoo - $31.49 (30% off)
- Tropico 6 - $29.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/12 at 1PM PT)
- Shadow Warrior 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux - $2.49 (75% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- SUPERHOT VR [VR headset required] - $16.99 (32% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $8.99 (70% off)
- Postal 4: No Regrets [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Godhood [Steam Early Access] - $16.19 (40% off)
- Embr [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - $8.99 (70% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $5.99 (85% off)
- Road Redemption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - $19.99 (60% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for July 10: One more shot at Half-Life: Alyx