First look at Halo Infinite's campaign coming July 23 New details on the next Halo game's story to come during Xbox's presentation.

For the first time since Halo: Combat Evolved, a new Halo game is launching day and date alongside a new console. Halo Infinite is set to usher in a new era for Xbox later this year. So far, details on the upcoming sci-fi sequel from 343 Industries have been scarce, but that’s going to change soon. The developer has officially confirmed that new story details for Halo Infinite will be revealed during the Xbox presentation on July 23.

Microsoft recently announced that they would be having an event on July 23, where they’d be showing off a bunch of games coming to the Xbox Series X. Though we were yet to get any word on if Halo Infinite would be present, it felt like a foregone conclusion that Xbox’s flagship title would be there. 343 has confirmed the game will appear during the presentation through a post on the Halo Waypoint website.

The post actually lists several tidbits of news on various Halo titles. From Halo 3 coming to the Master Chief Collection, to more content being added to Halo 5, there’s a lot to digest in the latest release from 343. Most interestingly, the post specifically states that Halo Infinite’s campaign will be the main focus during the showing. It looks like multiplayer and online details will come at a later date. We know next to nothing about what antics Master Chief will be up to when Halo Infinite releases later this year, so it’ll be interesting to see where 343 Industries takes the story.

With the next generation of consoles on the horizon, both Microsoft and Sony are ramping up their efforts to get fans excited for the new systems. Recently, Sony held their “The Future of Gaming” event where they revealed the PS5, as well as a wealth of new games.