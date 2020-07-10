New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

First look at Halo Infinite's campaign coming July 23

New details on the next Halo game's story to come during Xbox's presentation.
Donovan Erskine
1

For the first time since Halo: Combat Evolved, a new Halo game is launching day and date alongside a new console. Halo Infinite is set to usher in a new era for Xbox later this year. So far, details on the upcoming sci-fi sequel from 343 Industries have been scarce, but that’s going to change soon. The developer has officially confirmed that new story details for Halo Infinite will be revealed during the Xbox presentation on July 23.

Microsoft recently announced that they would be having an event on July 23, where they’d be showing off a bunch of games coming to the Xbox Series X. Though we were yet to get any word on if Halo Infinite would be present, it felt like a foregone conclusion that Xbox’s flagship title would be there. 343 has confirmed the game will appear during the presentation through a post on the Halo Waypoint website

The post actually lists several tidbits of news on various Halo titles. From Halo 3 coming to the Master Chief Collection, to more content being added to Halo 5, there’s a lot to digest in the latest release from 343. Most interestingly, the post specifically states that Halo Infinite’s campaign will be the main focus during the showing. It looks like multiplayer and online details will come at a later date. We know next to nothing about what antics Master Chief will be up to when Halo Infinite releases later this year, so it’ll be interesting to see where 343 Industries takes the story.

With the next generation of consoles on the horizon, both Microsoft and Sony are ramping up their efforts to get fans excited for the new systems. Recently, Sony held their “The Future of Gaming” event where they revealed the PS5, as well as a wealth of new games.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola