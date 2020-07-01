Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Best Video Games of the Midyear 2020
- Death Stranding PC hands-on preview: Rebuilding America
- Indie Obscura IOX-2 digital direct recap: All 16 games featured
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 8.0.0 patch notes
- Fuser hands-on preview: Dropping the beat
- The Last of Us didn't need a sequel, but I'm glad we got one
- Apple is closing 30 additional stores due to rise in coronavirus cases
- ICE-T Interview - Streaming Games, Body Count, Acting, Civil Unrest, and the Pandemic
- Shacknews Feature: Mike Tyson Interview
- RLCS X is set to launch Rocket League's 10th esports season with $4.5 million prize pool
- Crysis Remastered delayed several weeks
- Best weapons - Ninjala
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Briefcase Level 08 - Final Boss— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) June 28, 2020
Course ID: SVG-0B0-45G#SuperMarioMaker2 pic.twitter.com/49kcf2xo3E
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day!
Get that paper, Bobby!
Too many numbers!
Crying at this old in-Mcdonalds-at-4am-drunk Snap I found pic.twitter.com/s3hvjNjbak— Daley Kong wants a new F-Zero game (@Daley_Kong) July 1, 2020
Daley is right.
Won't someone think of the Karens?
Comedy doesn’t get any better than this! pic.twitter.com/GG3jmrBqS4— Bill Burr (@billburr) July 1, 2020
The K Word. LOL.
Best video I saw on the Internet today
I have feelings for her pic.twitter.com/tFrRP3ZESq— barry thongss (@barrybongss2) July 1, 2020
She seems pretty cool.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 1, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 1, 2020