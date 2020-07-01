New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Crysis Remastered delayed several weeks

Fans will have to wait a few more weeks to get their hands on the new Crysis remaster.
Donovan Erskine
It wasn’t long ago that the Crysis Twitter account began to post cryptic tweets, teasing something new for the series. We later learned that developer Crytek was planning on remastering the original Crysis game for PC and consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. The developers released a statement today announcing that they are pushing back the game’s release date by a few weeks.

The news was posted in a message shared on the official Crysis Twitter account. “Your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game, and we are committed to delivering just that. To ensure that we meet that commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (on all platforms) and trailer premiere by a few weeks.” The developer shared. Coincidentally, this announcement comes on the heels of the Crysis Remastered trailer leaking online, to mixed reactions. Crytek acknowledges the leak in their statement, reassuring fans that they are listening to their feedback.

The trailer leak also revealed the game’s launch date would be July 23, 2020. Though Crytek never officially confirmed a release date for Crysis Remastered, their message states that the launch will be pushed back by “a few weeks.” There is no official release date for Crysis Remastered, but all signs are pointing to a mid to late August launch. Crytek assures players that the extra development time will be necessary for them to bring the game up to the “PC- and console-breaking standard you’ve come to expect from Crysis games.”

The Crysis franchise became notorious for its graphical prowess, often used as a benchmark to measure the full power of a PC rig. It’ll be interesting to see how the sci-fi shooter performs when it makes its debut on the Nintendo Switch, a platform not known for its graphical fidelity.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

