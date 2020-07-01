Apple is closing 30 additional stores due to rise in coronavirus cases Apple is closing several of the stores it already opened back up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple may have just opened a round of stores across the United States, but that isn't keeping the retailer from re-closing 30 additional stores this week as cases of COVID-19 continue to multiply at a horrifying rate.

Apple Store locations in Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Utah closed today, June 1. Stores across Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Lousiana, Nevada, and Oklahoma will close on July 2. This is all in the name of helping to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has been ravaging the country even more ever since businesses began opening up once more.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," Apple said in a statement. "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

Apple initially closed down many of its 271 stores in the United States as a response to the coronavirus, eventually reopening again with mask requirements and temperature checks. However, with the spread of those infected by COVID-19 continually on the rise, these openings are swiftly being reversed in an attempt to bring the rising numbers under control.

There's no current reopening planned, as there's no way to figure out when the coronavirus resurgences are going to go away any time soon. Hopefully, however, this ends up being the last tme for the near future that we have to see more retailers opening up their stores only to have to close them again. We'll keep an eye out for changes as they happen when it come to Apple's retail locations.