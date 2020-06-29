Evening Reading - June 29, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Should every character be S-tier in Smash?



The SmashCast Episode 9 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/8q2wldSid3 — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 29, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Kirby Buffed in Smash Ultimate

Kirby is the best!

Praise Jah!

Wear a mask!

Nurse blows up the lie that wearing surgical masks impedes oxygen intake or increases CO2 intake pic.twitter.com/pxXJqBZQqa — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) June 27, 2020

Wear a mask!

This is a bop. pic.twitter.com/CLBnwjHaOZ — Aram Vartian (@vartian) June 29, 2020

Wear a mask!

“And I’d do it again, bap bap bap bap” pic.twitter.com/m3pHy7dFqt — bryanboy (@bryanboy) June 28, 2020

It's beautiful!

🚨 CRYSTAL THAT LOOKS LIKE CHICKEN TENDER ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YLGZFo6XO2 — GarlicPowder (@fartpowder) June 27, 2020

I love chicken.

It's funny because it is true

the group of water bottles in my room when i bring in another one: pic.twitter.com/kOBoijmcKV — Danny 🦦 (@phantoul) June 24, 2020

This happens at the office too.

Goodnight Cheddar

✨you have been visited by sleepy cheddar✨



if you stop and say “goodnight cheddar” you will sleep a solid 8 hours tonight pic.twitter.com/O2C8ujmSOb — your buddy kate (@kateburning) June 29, 2020

Kate and her cats are awesome.

ooh heaven is a place on earth 🌈😻🧡 pic.twitter.com/itrR8zGtvr — your buddy kate (@kateburning) June 28, 2020

What if I embed one more cat picture?

I photoshopped my cat onto the empire state building pic.twitter.com/Ch8dL0NqjK — Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) June 27, 2020

It's super effective!

This seems neat

I have some important questions.



1.) Where in the world is this?

2.) Can it please support Mario Kart?



(Glad he is wearing a mask). pic.twitter.com/TZCEi54ZQM — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 28, 2020

I would pay $50 for it.

Cut to the Chase - Animatic Short

This was 20 years in the making. Follow Steve Bowler on Twitter for video game stuff and Rocket League highlights.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 29, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

BEEFERS IN ACTION pic.twitter.com/m3KUqE4MJm — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) June 29, 2020

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.