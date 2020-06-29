200 player matches coming to Call of Duty: Warzone One of gaming's biggest battle royales is getting even bigger.

Infinity Ward surprised everyone when they dropped Call of Duty: Warzone without any prior announcement back in March 2020. Since then, this free to play extension of 2019’s Modern Warfare has exploded in popularity, even by Call of Duty’s standards. Featuring an expansive map, Warzone pulls in up to 150 players in an average game. Infinity Ward and Activision are looking to up the ante, as it was announced that Warzone’s lobby size will be increasing to a whopping 200 players.

The announcement was made on the official Call of Duty Twitter account. The company posted a gif, where the number 200 is spelled out using parachute emojis. The tweet was captioned “we’re gonna need a bigger plane.” This move is a part of a content update that Call of Duty is calling “Season 4 Reloaded. Set to release at 11 p.m. PDT on June 29, this new content update will bring about several changes to both Modern Warfare proper and Warzone, including the addition of 50 more players to battle royale.

We're gonna need a bigger plane. pic.twitter.com/cz0Ym7JFiN — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 29, 2020

Season 4 reloaded will feature more additions to Warzone than just the increase in players. A post was made to the official Call of Duty website further detailing these new additions. This update will add a new contract to the game. Titled Supply Run, this contract will task squads with reaching a specific buy station within a given time limit in order to receive a discount. The update will also add a new Juggernaut Royale mode, where one player will be beefed out with juggernaut gear, as well as the addition of the new spotter scope.

Infinity Ward also notes that the latest update will require about 22-26 GB of storage for owners of the full Modern Warfare game, and around 22-30 for those that only have Warzone. Players have grown accustomed to Warzone’s massive downloads and updates, so this doesn’t come as too big of a shock. Start making those arrangements now, and we’ll have more of the latest information on Warzone for you right here on Shacknews.