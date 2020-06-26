Shack Chat: Who is your favorite ARMS character?

Shack Chat is back once again, our weekly feature where each Friday where we’ll ask the Shacknews staff to give their opinion on a particular topic, then open the floor to our dedicated Chatty community to provide a diverse mixture of thoughts on the subject. It’s a great way for us to get to know one another better while inspiring healthy debates with all of you passionate gamers out there.

This week's question attempts to dive deep into the minds of our staff by inquiring about preferences for Nintendo's springy-limb combat simulator ARMS. What can we learn about the personalities or motivations of our staff from this exercise? I would guess nothing, but I slept through psych class, so what would I know?

Question: Who is your favorite ARMS character?

Twintelle - Asif Khan, Inventor of Shacknews E4

Min Min is cool, sure. She hangs out with Captain Falcon and Kirby in a noodle shop, great, but Twintelle is the best character in ARMS. I was disappointed to see her be left off the Smash Ultimate roster as it was a great opportunity to add some much-needed diversity to the massive playable character roster.

It would have been cool to see her wrecking Joker with her pigtails. Please understand, Nintendo.

Max Brass - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Editor

He’s the big boss and the dude sure looks the part. Max Brass just has a cool look to him and he carries himself off like a total badass. As much as I like the other characters and the lighthearted way they carry themselves about, I gotta go with this cool brick house right here.

Min Min? - Blake Morse, Has never played ARMS

I guess I’m going with Min Min because I’ve never played ARMS, but I did see her in the Smash Bros reveal trailer and I really liked her ramen bowl beanie and noodle-y hair. Her dragon hand looks pretty cool too. She may be winning my affection by default, but I really do respect her style.

Mummy’s boy - Sam Chandler, Guides Editor

There’s something I find infinitely appealing about Egyptian history, culture, and mythology. For this reason, Master Mummy is going to be an obvious pick. The dude has been brought back to life by some magic and now he’s kicking butt. Plus, his Arm Girth rating is huge, and if there’s one thing I love more than Egypt, it’s having massive, girthy arms.

Twintelle - Donovan Erskine, Contributing Editor

I’ve never played ARMS, outside of a brief demo, but I know with 100% certainty that Twintelle is its best character. I mean, she throws punches with her hair! How badass is that? Also, I appreciate her greatly from a representation standpoint.

Twintelle - Brittany Vincent, Senior Editor

I'm not super into ARMS anymore because it's overall very forgettable, but I'll always appreciate playing as Twintelle, my favorite brawler. She's beautiful, elegant, and powerful. She's easily the best of the bunch when it comes to ARMS fighters, and she could pulverize Min Min into dust, then sit and sip her tea on top of Min Min's remains. She's effortlessly cool, with ribbon candy hair that glistens and bounces around as she slings projectiles at her enemies and punches them up close. That leaves her arms free, which automatically puts her ahead of the rest of the pack. And I'm not even gonna get into the other reasons she totally owns, but I know you know because you're always staring at her from behind when playing ARMS, and she serves in every single aspect.

Max Brass - Bill Lavoy, Managing Editor

I’ve never played ARMS, but I did browse through the roster and come up with a character I find interesting. I think I’m a Max Brass guy for a couple of reasons. First, that’s a solid name. Max Brass. Secondly, his “Buffness” rating is through the roof, and if I can’t be super buff in real life, I might as well be super buff with my theoretical favorite ARMS character, right?

Can you guess? - Josh Hawkins, Guides Guy

I don’t have much experience with ARMS, as I’m not much of a fighting game fan. That being said, when you start looking at the characters themselves, there is a lot to offer. I know that Smash is adding in Min-Min, but to be honest, Min-Min is probably the least interesting character out of the roster.

If I had to choose a favorite, I’d honestly probably end up going with Twintelle, like much of the staff here at Shack. For me, the ability to be able to slowdown punches, and also the character’s overall design makes her a huge standout from the rest of the crowd. She would also, as Asif added above, add a lot of diversity to the Smash roster, which we need to see quite badly. Also, she can throw punches with her hair.



Mechanica - TJ Denzer, News Editor & Sucker for Dream-It-Do-It

I have an affinity for the characters in anything that are not especially gifted, but instead have to work their way up to the thing they want through hard work, passion, and dedication. As such, I can’t help but love Mechanica the most. In the world of ARMS, nearly every competitor has gained the special ARMS ability to turn their arms into stretchy, springy clubs.

Mechanica is the exception. She’s just a diehard ARMS fan that refused to give up on fighting like her heroes do. Sure, Mechanica is a talented mechanic at her father’s scrapyard, but even that didn’t come without hours upon hours of rooting around in the guts of any machinery she was unfamiliar with. That technically proficient nature combined with her love of ARMS competition is what spurred her to create a suit that emulates an ARMS fighter and their abilities, allowing her to join the competition and pursue her dreams.

To me, Mechanica is a prime example of a character that isn’t special because she has the natural talents or pedigree of the rest of the fighters, but because she can find a way to stand alongside them regardless of the circumstances. She’s may not be the most effective ARMS fighter, but she is the most inspiring one to me.

Min Min- David L. Craddock, long reads editor

I like Min Min. She digs noodles, and I like noodles too. She also reminds me of the gaming term “min-max,” and I never thought of min-min-ing until Min-Min’s addition to the Smash roster. Now I want to min-min in every game I play. Thanks, Nintendo!

Byte and Barq- Steve Tyminski, Contributing Editor

A K-9 unit, who’s a robot, who has a robot dog. Nuff said.

Disagree with our picks? Think we're a bunch of clowns? Have you also never played ARMS? Let us know in the Chatty below.