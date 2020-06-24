New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 23, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Evening Reading at Shacknews.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Meanwhile in a different timeline...

Rest in peace, Etika.

7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico

Yikes!

Elon Musk does an impersonation of a human father

That kid may have a strange name, but he has as stranger father.

Wight Supremacy...

Hard to be the master race when you can't spell gud.

The PS5's double life

It all makes sense now.

Jeff Ball's ASCAP Awards acceptance speech is right on

Steven Universe is a great show, and this is a great message by Jeff.

Dr. Bernice King speaks at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks

“This is the great tragedy in our nation that must cease.”

Melee with rollback netcode

What a time to be alive.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 23, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of  Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

