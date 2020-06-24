Evening Reading - June 23, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Meanwhile in a different timeline...
Somewhere in a parallel universe 😭 pic.twitter.com/6Tl6wg4e1k— EJ Lennon (@EJLennon96) June 23, 2020
Rest in peace, Etika.
7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico
Ground moving during magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Oaxaca, Mexico.#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/LFQNaccUBs— Irfan (@simplyirfan) June 23, 2020
Yikes!
Elon Musk does an impersonation of a human father
.@elonmusk and X. 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/eU4q8AndEJ— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 22, 2020
That kid may have a strange name, but he has as stranger father.
Wight Supremacy...
You can’t make it up... pic.twitter.com/urPmSlsXAA— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 22, 2020
Hard to be the master race when you can't spell gud.
The PS5's double life
the ps5 looks like a new expensive campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRs— but then a strange thing happened (@matthiasellis) June 11, 2020
It all makes sense now.
Jeff Ball's ASCAP Awards acceptance speech is right on
“Making music right now is hard, especially emotionally authentic music because everyone is experiencing trauma on some level” @jeffthatnoise #ASCAPAwards winning composer for #StevenUniverse @cartoonnetwork pic.twitter.com/I22Rc2LP1c— ASCAP (@ASCAP) June 23, 2020
Steven Universe is a great show, and this is a great message by Jeff.
Dr. Bernice King speaks at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks
Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., addressed mourners at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy's drive-thru parking lot https://t.co/ogE1TLfuDa pic.twitter.com/lxE44ZuLSr— Reuters (@Reuters) June 23, 2020
“This is the great tragedy in our nation that must cease.”
Melee with rollback netcode
The future of Melee is here:— LEFFEN#0 (@TSM_Leffen) June 22, 2020
ROLLBACK + MATCHMAKING
Functional
OUT NOW
YT Vid explaining it and showing it ingame -> https://t.co/n0pHoYVmci pic.twitter.com/mRjsGQVxHJ
What a time to be alive.
me thinking about melee rollback : pic.twitter.com/ejL05SurGl— PB&J (@PBnJ23) June 23, 2020
