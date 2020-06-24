Evening Reading - June 23, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Rod "Slasher" Breslau has become a go-to source for gaming scoops on social media, but how did he reach such acclaim? Watch our full interview with Slasher here: https://t.co/Nzh9LkMFP6 pic.twitter.com/PAZe64DYiJ — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 23, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Meanwhile in a different timeline...

Somewhere in a parallel universe 😭 pic.twitter.com/6Tl6wg4e1k — EJ Lennon (@EJLennon96) June 23, 2020

Rest in peace, Etika.

7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico

Yikes!

Elon Musk does an impersonation of a human father

That kid may have a strange name, but he has as stranger father.

Wight Supremacy...

Hard to be the master race when you can't spell gud.

The PS5's double life

the ps5 looks like a new expensive campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRs — but then a strange thing happened (@matthiasellis) June 11, 2020

It all makes sense now.

Jeff Ball's ASCAP Awards acceptance speech is right on

“Making music right now is hard, especially emotionally authentic music because everyone is experiencing trauma on some level” @jeffthatnoise #ASCAPAwards winning composer for #StevenUniverse @cartoonnetwork pic.twitter.com/I22Rc2LP1c — ASCAP (@ASCAP) June 23, 2020

Steven Universe is a great show, and this is a great message by Jeff.

Dr. Bernice King speaks at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., addressed mourners at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy's drive-thru parking lot https://t.co/ogE1TLfuDa pic.twitter.com/lxE44ZuLSr — Reuters (@Reuters) June 23, 2020

“This is the great tragedy in our nation that must cease.”

Melee with rollback netcode

The future of Melee is here:



ROLLBACK + MATCHMAKING

Functional

OUT NOW

YT Vid explaining it and showing it ingame -> https://t.co/n0pHoYVmci pic.twitter.com/mRjsGQVxHJ — LEFFEN#0 (@TSM_Leffen) June 22, 2020

What a time to be alive.

me thinking about melee rollback : pic.twitter.com/ejL05SurGl — PB&J (@PBnJ23) June 23, 2020

