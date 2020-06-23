Unboxing & review: Black Panther animated statue We take a look at the latest Marvel Animated statue from Gentle Giant, the Black Panther statue.

We’ve seen a lot of statues and toys come and go over the years. Despite the plethora of items already out there, though, companies like Gentle Giant continue to bring new great additions to collector’s shelves all the time. The latest to catch our eye is the Marvel Animated Black Panther Statue, which we’ll be unboxing today.

Now, before we get started, it’s worth noting that my Black Panther statue isn’t in perfect condition. This isn’t something that the creators can help. The package arrived in perfect condition. Unfortunately, when getting ready to film my unboxing, I just happened to drop the statue, and one of Black Panther’s fingers broke. This isn’t a defect of the product, just a silly mistake on my part.

That being said, this statue still looks absolutely fantastic, even with one of the fingers missing. The amount of detail showcased here is stunning and will look fantastic in any collector’s showcase. Of course, getting your hands on this one might be a bit difficult, as only 3,000 of them have been manufactured. Most places are already out of stock based on what we can find, which just speaks to how much people love statues of this sort.

As you can see in the video we’ve embedded above, the Black Panther animated statue rests on a nice sized base. The statue is made up of the hero grabbing onto a ball of yarn, which just makes it look even cuter. It’s a really cute collectible.

You can check out the rest of the video for more thoughts and a closer look at the product, or head over to the Shacknews YouTube and subscribe for even more great content like this. Finally, make sure you check out our other unboxings for even more fantastic collectibles and toys.