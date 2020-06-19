Evening Reading - June 19, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- ICE-T Interview - Streaming Games, Body Count, Acting, Civil Unrest, and the Pandemic
- Snapchat apologizes and pulls Juneteenth smile chain breaking filter
- The Last of Us Part 2 review: A haunting melody
- How Pokemon Snap became one of the franchise's biggest cult hits
- E4 2020: Richard Sherman on football, gaming, and American society
- Shacknews Feature: Mike Tyson Interview
- ICE-T Makes It Rain Golden Guns in Borderlands 3
- Great Fairy Fountain Locations - Breath of the Wild
- Just Die Already Steam Game Festival 2020 preview: Raucous retirement
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Rod "Slasher" Breslau on Overwatch's origins, and what they could mean for Overwatch 2. Watch the full Slasher interview here: https://t.co/0WJBDWrkAp pic.twitter.com/BNBlUAjKgo— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 19, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Four years ago tonight, Cleveland changed forever
Actually, the city still sucks, but at least we have the 2016 NBA Finals win!
Huge Nintendo DS
June 18, 2020
Indeed.
Watermelons are dangerous
2020 in a single video.— shmanaconda (@shmanduhh) June 18, 2020
pic.twitter.com/sLlUE8sTxb
I would not trust that fruit.
RIP Etika
exactly one year ago from today, desmond amofah better known as etika killed himself by jumping off the manhattan bridge, he will never be forgotten— gamingoron (@gamingoron) June 19, 2020
remember people, suicide isn’t a joke#ripetika #JOYCONBOYZFOREVER pic.twitter.com/MSpbzS29Gf
it's been one year since he took his life. Rest in peace, Desmond.
R.I.P. Etika this still makes me laugh every fucking time I watch this edit thanks @imsaltYT for making this great edit #JOYCONBOYZFOREVER pic.twitter.com/7037ogNCaz— Elijah Dean (@UnRivetingTunic) June 19, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 19, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 19, 2020