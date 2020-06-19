Evening Reading - June 19, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Rod "Slasher" Breslau on Overwatch's origins, and what they could mean for Overwatch 2. Watch the full Slasher interview here: https://t.co/0WJBDWrkAp pic.twitter.com/BNBlUAjKgo — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 19, 2020

Four years ago tonight, Cleveland changed forever

Actually, the city still sucks, but at least we have the 2016 NBA Finals win!

Huge Nintendo DS

Indeed.

Watermelons are dangerous

2020 in a single video.

pic.twitter.com/sLlUE8sTxb — shmanaconda (@shmanduhh) June 18, 2020

I would not trust that fruit.

RIP Etika

exactly one year ago from today, desmond amofah better known as etika killed himself by jumping off the manhattan bridge, he will never be forgotten



remember people, suicide isn’t a joke#ripetika #JOYCONBOYZFOREVER pic.twitter.com/MSpbzS29Gf — gamingoron (@gamingoron) June 19, 2020

it's been one year since he took his life. Rest in peace, Desmond.

R.I.P. Etika this still makes me laugh every fucking time I watch this edit thanks @imsaltYT for making this great edit #JOYCONBOYZFOREVER pic.twitter.com/7037ogNCaz — Elijah Dean (@UnRivetingTunic) June 19, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 19, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

