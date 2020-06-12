New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 2020: Richard Sherman on football, gaming, and American society

We caught up with San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman to pick his brain on a number of subjects.
Donovan Erskine
1

Shacknews E4 has been a constant flow of news, announcements, and entertainment. Originally devised to fill the void left by the absence of E3, this ongoing event has allowed us to still provide the all-out coverage our viewers need. E4 has also been home to a number of surprises. One of these surprises came in the celebrity interview we held with NFL star Richard Sherman.

Our own CEO and Editor-in-Chief Asif Khan sat down with Sherman over video call recently. Super Bowl champion and reigning champion of the NFC, Richard Sherman has had quite the impressive career playing for both the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. Luckily for Sherman, that NFL season had already wrapped by the time the coronavirus began to completely shut down the United States. But he speaks to the drastic changes it has caused. “These are unprecedented times,” Sherman said. “Everybody’s learning as they go… that’s the best you can do.”

Though the NFL is in its offseason, the pandemic has caused issues for the league and its procedures. Sherman states that his schedule hasn’t been altered much, as he does the majority of his conditioning and working out from home. Sherman also likes to do some gaming in his downtime, citing NBA 2K and Call of Duty as some of his personal favorites. He goes on to talk about his MyPlayer, as well as his prowess in CoD.

This is just a sample of what you get in the full interview with Sherman. To watch the entire 45 minute discussion with Richard Sherman, visit the official Shacknews YouTube channel. E4 also included an interview with Rod “Slasher” Breslau, as well as a gaming session with ICE T.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

