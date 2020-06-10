Shacknews Dump - E4 Day 2 Day 2 of E4 2020 is underway and the news can't be contained. We're letting loose with another session of the Shacknews Dump.

If you thought the flow was going to slow as we went into Day 2 of E4 2020: Summer of Doing Our Jobs, you are mistaken. It can’t be stopped, and we’re ready to unleash another day of the Shacknews Dump.

On this Shacknews E4 Day 2 edition of the daily Dump, we’re crossing our fingers of Ikumi Nakamura as she hopes to pitch Okami 2 to Capcom following the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, No Man’s Sky isn’t just coming to the Xbox Game Pass tomorrow. Hello Games also dropped a special surprise in the form of crossplay between PC, PS4, and Xbox One players. Also, Far Cry 6 might be getting announced just next month?

Join us as we talk about these hot news topics and so much more as the E4 Shacknews Dump goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1PM PT / 4PM ET. You can also check out the video live just below.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Here’s what you can expect to see on this E4 Day 2 Shacknews Dump.

You know who’s the best? You, reading this right now or watching our streams on Twitch. Whether you’re just stopping by, following us or subscribing to us, or subscribing here on Shacknews Mercury, you’re doing it for Shacknews and we appreciate you. Just as a reminder, if you happen to have Amazon Prime, you’re getting yourself a free Twitch subscription each month. If you have that free subscription burning a hole in your account and want to throw it our way, we would be happy to have it. Check out our guide on how to link Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts if you need a hand.

The Shacknews Dump is coming and can’t be stopped, so tune in to catch the hottest news topics on Day 2 of E4 2020!