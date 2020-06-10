New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Shacknews Dump - E4 Day 2

Day 2 of E4 2020 is underway and the news can't be contained. We're letting loose with another session of the Shacknews Dump.
TJ Denzer
1

If you thought the flow was going to slow as we went into Day 2 of E4 2020: Summer of Doing Our Jobs, you are mistaken. It can’t be stopped, and we’re ready to unleash another day of the Shacknews Dump.

On this Shacknews E4 Day 2 edition of the daily Dump, we’re crossing our fingers of Ikumi Nakamura as she hopes to pitch Okami 2 to Capcom following the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, No Man’s Sky isn’t just coming to the Xbox Game Pass tomorrow. Hello Games also dropped a special surprise in the form of crossplay between PC, PS4, and Xbox One players. Also, Far Cry 6 might be getting announced just next month?

Join us as we talk about these hot news topics and so much more as the E4 Shacknews Dump goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1PM PT / 4PM ET. You can also check out the video live just below.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Here’s what you can expect to see on this E4 Day 2 Shacknews Dump.

You know who’s the best? You, reading this right now or watching our streams on Twitch. Whether you’re just stopping by, following us or subscribing to us, or subscribing here on Shacknews Mercury, you’re doing it for Shacknews and we appreciate you. Just as a reminder, if you happen to have Amazon Prime, you’re getting yourself a free Twitch subscription each month. If you have that free subscription burning a hole in your account and want to throw it our way, we would be happy to have it. Check out our guide on how to link Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts if you need a hand.

The Shacknews Dump is coming and can’t be stopped, so tune in to catch the hottest news topics on Day 2 of E4 2020!

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola