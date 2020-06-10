No Man's Sky crossplay revealed alongside the game's arrival on Xbox Game Pass No Man's Sky has been revealed for the Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC, and in celebration, Hello Games has also announced crossplay.

Starting this week, No Man’s Sky will be on the Xbox Game Pass, allowing Xbox One and Windows 10 subscribers to jump into the game freely. That’s great in of itself, but Hello Games had something even better up their sleeve. Alongside the Xbox Game Pass launch, No Man’s Sky will be receiving crossplay that will allow PC, Xbox One, and PS4 players to play and explore the universe in No Man’s Sky together.

Hello Games and No Man’s Sky lead Sean Murray revealed the arrival of crossplay in No Man’s Sky in a developer update blog on the game’s website on June 10, 2020. It was a couple weeks ago that we learned No Man’s Sky was coming to the Xbox Game Pass on June 11, 2020. If that somehow wasn’t enough, Hello Games upped the ante today by revealing that players would be able to play together regardless of platform in an upcoming update coinciding with the game’s Xbox Game Pass debut.

“We are excited to be able to announce that, starting tomorrow, PlayStation 4 players, Xbox One players and PC players will all be able to explore, journey, survive, build, and trade together,” the blog revealed.

No Man's Sky's new crossplay systems should allow easy communication and team-up regardless of what platform you play on.

“A tremendous amount of work has gone into this update and the underlying technology and systems,” Director Sean Murray continued. “We’ve moved to an entirely new networking architecture, with more flexibility for the future, allowing players to play together regardless of platform. I’m very proud of the team that has worked so hard to make this happen.”

No Man’s Sky has been on quite the roll with a number of great free updates in its ongoing patches. The game has gotten living ships and missions to go with them, mecha suits to explore hostile planets, and even music devices with built-in composition software to give musical themes to their base-building efforts.

With the No Man’s Sky coming to Xbox Game Pass on June 11, 2020, and crossplay allowing all players to get together regardless of platform, it’s a whole new horizon of cooperative spacefaring for No Man’s Sky and it’s continually-growing wealth of content.