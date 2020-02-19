No Man's Sky Living Ship update 2.3 patch notes Get ready to travel the cosmos in your... tentacled space beast? No Man's Sky is getting biological spacecraft, new missions, and more in its Living Ships update today.

We hope your spacefaring adventure in No Man’s Sky is ready for a little weird science, or that you’re not too squeamish about climbing inside a living creature on your adventures. No Man’s Sky just got itself an all-new “Living Ship” update, which features new story missions, biological creatures that double as your new vehicles, and plenty more. And what’s more, the No Man’s Sky patch notes and update 2.3 launched today.

No Man's Sky Living Ship update 2.3 patch notes

The top line of No Man’s Sky update 2.3 is obviously the new array of biological spacecraft, known as the Void ships. You can wrangle your own version of this spacecraft, not to mention explore all-new organic technology, a wiggly, pulsing tentacle cockpit, and new story missions and space encounters to go with it all. Alongside these are some quality of life updates and other goods as well. Check out the full list of patch notes as posted on the No Man’s Sky blog.

Living Ship

Introduced a new style of starship, the Living Ship.

These ships have their own exclusive range of organic technologies and cannot be upgraded by conventional means.

Adjust your playstyle to the restrictions and benefits of these organic techs, or hatch and evolve new procedural upgrades to grow your own custom ship.

Missions

Incubate your Void Egg and learn about the origin of the Living Ships with a new mission chain, Starbirth.

Completing these missions will hatch the Void Egg into your own procedurally generated Living Ship.

Additional ships may be hatched from subsequently incubated eggs.

Space Encounters

While using the Pulse Engine to fly between planets, there is a chance of encountering strange objects in local space.

Drop out of pulse-flight to begin the encounter.

A large range of strange objects and exotic rewards await…

Different encounters have different chances of occurring based on the characteristics of the solar system.

Trader Hails

As well as strange objects, players may also encounter passing trader ships.

These will hail the player while using the Pulse Engine and may need assistance, offer to trade, and more…

Quality of Life

If players are in a group but do not have a Nexus mission active, then when taking off from the Space Anomaly they can now choose to exit directly to the system of any other player in their group.

Fixed a number of issues that caused planetary charts and others scans to pick from too narrow a range of buildings. Players should no longer be sent repeatedly to the same building when using multiple charts.

Fixed an issue that caused distress signals to occasionally lead to a crashed ship site with no crashed ship.

Added an instant split button to allow players to quickly divide stacks of items in half.

Players can now hold down buttons to increase or decrease stack sizes, rather than having to press repeatedly.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Exocraft Summoning Station from working if placed within a base.

Improved the range of the Exocraft Summoning Station, so that it allows Exocraft to be summoned from anywhere in the system.

Planets that you have discovered no longer need to be repeatedly rescanned to see their resources from space.

Fixed an issue that caused the planetary resources popup to flicker while pulsing towards a planet.

Fixed an issue that made it difficult to enter Space Stations from tight angles.

Allowed starships to reverse during atmospheric flight if stuck in other geometry.

The automatic Launch System Recharger now functions while the player is sitting in the cockpit, if the ship is landed.

Improved VR swimming controls for VR devices that use thumbsticks.

Significantly increased the distance players are able to move the camera in Photo Mode.

Optimizations

Introduced a number of significant GPU optimisations to terrain rendering.

Introduced a number of significant optimisations to terrain generation.

Introduced a number of significant memory optimisations.

Introduced some minor load time optimisations.

Introduced some smaller optimisations and visual fixes to cloud rendering.

Introduced a number of water rendering optimisations for PSVR.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused Proximity Switches to be activated by empty Exocraft.

Fixed an issue that prevented decals from working when customising Exocraft appearances.

Fixed an issue that caused the Analysis Visor UI to judder in VR.

Fixed a number of issues that made it difficult to warp to the centre of the galaxy.

Fixed an issue that caused the kill count to reset in the final mission for the Armourer if players entered a building during combat.

Fixed an issue that caused Carbon Planters to be unavailable for purchase.

Construction-style missions from the Nexus will properly mark the desired construction site if players leave the planet mid-mission.

Fixed a number of issues that prevented items from being taken out of or put into Storage Containers.

Fixed an issue where pirates would occasionally ask for wildly incorrect amounts when bargaining for peace.

Fixed an issue that could prevent special mission Portals on the Artemis path from functioning correctly if they were left while in an active state.

Fixed an issue that could cause a ship docked at a Trade Outpost to be placed underneath the landing pad when loading into the game.

Fixed an issue that caused the filter icons to be incorrectly aligned in the Galaxy Map.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when warping to a base after having used a Portal.

Fixed a bug that allowed Nexus missions to be restarted from the mission log.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause Nexus missions to select inappropriate star systems.

Fixed an issue that could cause Nexus missions to send players to the wrong building.

Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause visual elements of the Personal Refiner to render in first person.

Fixed an issue that caused the Personal Refiner not to stop animating when refining was complete.

Fixed an issue that caused the names of unknown planets to be revealed by their moons.

Improved the position of HUD markers in the Analysis Visor UI.

Improved the positioning of the ship repair UI in VR.

Fixed an issue that could cause the ship crosshair to judder.

Fixed some minor text issues in missions objectives and the Guide.

Fixed an issue that could cause filters to apply incorrectly on the Space Station, Space Anomaly, frigates and freighters.

Fixed an issue that made the Space Anomaly too green when using HDR.

Fixed an issue that prevented the VR eject handles in ship cockpits from lighting up when the player first enters the ship.

Fixed a rare issue that allowed players to equip weapons in the Space Anomaly.

Fixed an issue that prevented Solar Panels from playing their audio.

Fixed an issue that could cause the torchlight to flicker while moving.

Fixed an issue that could cause recently used interactions to be reset shortly after loading.

Fixed an issue that caused an empty black dialogue box to appear when leaving a planetary Technology Merchant.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nutrient Processor’s inventory to be incorrectly labelled.

Updated the visuals of the Bytebeat Cable so it is distinct from the Teleport Cable.

Fixed an issue with the Bytebeat Switch that caused the On Arpeggio Note output to fire when not playing an arpeggio.

Fixed an issue with the Bytebeat Switch that caused note colours to be reversed.

Fixed an issue with the Bytebeat Switch that caused triggers to be sent for parts that are not active in the Synchroniser.

Fixed an issue in the Bytebeat that caused visuals to go out of sync when editing tempo.

Fixed a number of minor glitches when scrubbing in the Bytebeat UI.

Fixed an issue that caused pirate probes to always fail when the Pulse Engine was active.

Fixed an issue that caused the Pulse Engine tutorial to incorrectly appear in the middle of combat.

Fixed a text mismatch in the standing rewards, where Mercenary and Explorers Guild standing rewards were mislabeled.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Surveying Tutorial to move on before the player had actually learned the Survey Device.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Show HUD binding from working on PC keyboard controls when piloting a ship.

Fixed an issue that caused a number of building parts to be unknown when starting a Creative Mode game, including industrial Silos.

Fixed an issue that caused Black Holes not to warp players if they were somehow approached on foot.

The No Man’s Sky Living Ship update 2.3 is out now, so if you’ve got a thing for riding around in space squids, it’s time to claim your new ride. Maybe bump out some tunes from No Man’s Sky’s previous music mixer addition for the trip?