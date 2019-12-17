No Man's Sky gets full audio app in latest update as 'festive easter egg' You may not have asked to be able to build full musical arrangements from the ground up to play in your base in No Man's Sky, but thanks to Hello Games, you can.

No Man’s Sky has been on an interesting track since Sean Murray and Hello Games lifted it from an unfortunate launch with patch after patch addressing issues and giving more to players who still continued the journey. The game is nearly unrecognizable from where it began, but Hello Games is still adding onto the experience, and in a recent update, they went ahead and added a full suite of tools to create music as a “festive easter egg.”

Hello Games announced their musical addition to No Man’s Sky on December 16, 2019 via Sean Murray’s Twitter. Dubbed the “ByteBeat Synthesizer,” this new device has a rather extensive set of tools which allow players to create melodies, rhythms, arrangements, and more using a variety of synth wave and percussive options. The extensive list of customizable options allows players the means to create and share fully customizable music tracks or attach the music to owned objects throughout their base. You can pretty much create your base’s theme song with this and so much more.

As a neat festive easter egg, a full audio application in No Man’s Sky 🎄



🎵Melody Sequencer

✉️Envelope editor

🌊Waveform editor

👨‍🚀BPM/Key/Volume/Attenuation

🥁Drum machine

🎹Arpeggiator

🤖Synchroniser

🔗Link ByteBeats

🧠Use audio to control objects pic.twitter.com/McWYY2bXu5 — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) December 16, 2019

It’s a quirky update to be sure, but such should be expected of No Man’s Sky and Hello Games at this point. Between the launch of VR options for the game and a full revamp in No Man’s Sky: Beyond, Hello Games has put forth an impressive amount of effort over the course of the last year and more to expand the experience that No Man’s Sky originally offered. Outside exploration and the journey between planets, players now have a full social hub, base-building capabilities, the means to tame planetary creatures, and so much more.

A full music application may not have been the foremost in anyone’s mind when they were thinking about what comes next for No Man’s Sky, but it’s still assuredly an addition that many creative players will enjoy in the game. Are you going to give your base a theme song? Have you tried the ByteBeat Synthesizer out? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.