ICE-T Gamer Stuff livestream to headline Shacknews E4 on June 11

Shacknews and ICE-T are teaming up for a massive celebration of gaming love on Twitch.
Asif Khan
8

Shacknews E4 is kicking off next week, and we are about to reveal our full schedule. With one week to go until our special guest celebrity livestream, we are happy to announce that we will be joined by the legendary ICE-T on June 11 at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT on our very own Shacknews Twitch channel.

ICE-T and Shacknews are teaming up for a very special E4 livestream!
ICE-T will be joining the Shacknews team as we play Gears of War, The Division 2, and Borderlands 3. This stream will be a celebration of gaming and will begin at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT on June 11. We will focus on how video games can bring people together in the face of all of the negativity in the outside world. Please join us for this very special Shacknews livestream event. Shacknews E4 kicks off on June 9, and ICE-T is going to help us bring our three-day special livestream event to a close. 

E3 2020 has been canceled, but Shacknews E4 is almost here. Tune in next week on the Shacknews Twitch channel and keep it locked on Shacknews.com! You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates leading up to E4. 

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

