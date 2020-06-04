ICE-T Gamer Stuff livestream to headline Shacknews E4 on June 11

Shacknews E4 is kicking off next week, and we are about to reveal our full schedule. With one week to go until our special guest celebrity livestream, we are happy to announce that we will be joined by the legendary ICE-T on June 11 at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT on our very own Shacknews Twitch channel.

ICE-T will be joining the Shacknews team as we play Gears of War, The Division 2, and Borderlands 3. This stream will be a celebration of gaming and will begin at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT on June 11. We will focus on how video games can bring people together in the face of all of the negativity in the outside world. Please join us for this very special Shacknews livestream event. Shacknews E4 kicks off on June 9, and ICE-T is going to help us bring our three-day special livestream event to a close.

E3 2020 has been canceled, but Shacknews E4 is almost here.